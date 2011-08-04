Osprey's Nest: Week of August 4, 2011

Darrin Binder honored…

At its installation dinner in late June, the Shelter Island Lions Club recognized Darrin Binder with Lion Club International’s most prestigious award, the Melvin Jones award. He was named this year’s recipient for his charitable work for the Lions Club over the years and for his chairmanship of the popular Snapper Derby, a major fundraiser for the Lions.

Happy birthday to…

Albert Gaudelli, Nathan Sanwald and Kyle Cronin on August 5; Scott Naturman, Olivia DiRe and Bix Winters on August 6; Robert Beckwith, Norman Conklin, Dorothy Ross, Gary Clark, Jennifer Melcer and Kris Campanelli on August 7; Kenny Kraus, Alexandra Hahn and Sara Raboy on August 8; Casey Wallace, Joe Harrington, Lew A. Corbett III, Gale Forchelli, Kayla Olsen and Thomas Graffagnino on August 9; Cliff Clark, Don Loper, Michael Endrizzi, Tracy Persson, Emma Bowditch, Joshua Doman and Karen Boltax on August 10; and Tom Young, Barbara Endrizzi, Stephen Lemberg, Laura Bailey, Elizabeth Rosenberg. Joe Mollica and Marianne Bradley on August 11.

Happy anniversary to…

Ceil and Charlie Kraus on August 7; Jane and James Gereghty on August 9; and Gail Newman and Elise Horning on August 11.

Hats off to…

Michelle Marie Card, valedictorian of the Shelter Island School’s Class of 2010, who was named to the President’s List for the spring semester at Elon University in North Carolina.