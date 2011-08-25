Osprey's Nest: Week of August 25, 2011

Heard from…

Daniel Raffelock, now in his fifth year at Pathfinder Village in Edmeston, New York. His mother, Debbie, describes it as “a replica colonial village within a village” for children and adults with Down Syndrome. Daniel’s dog, Angel, made her first trip to the village to surprise Daniel (left), shown here with his best friend Lee.

Happy birthday to…

John P. Avona, Paul Rendeiro, John Simensen Jr., Marisa Bergonzi, Mercedes Rodriguez, James Richardson and John Kaye on August 26; Carol Wilcox, Bernard Jacob and Wendy Willumsen on August 27; Victor Gaudelli, Robert Jay Dickerson and Bennett Karnis on August 28; Shannon McGayhey, Benjamin James Michalak, Edward Holm and Cindy Belt on August 29; Victoria Scudder and Susan Simovich on August 30; Mary Patricia Tuthill Goodale, Dana Jernick, Debby Ritzler, Regina McLoughlin, Theresa Power, Carla Ferragamo and Erica Doyle on August 31 and Doreen Tybaert McNemar, Francesca Anderson and Maggie Davis and Elliot Smith on September 1.

Happy Anniversary to…

Paul and Claudia Olinkiewicz, Toots and Yvonne Clark, Debbie and Larry Lechmanski and Jennifer and Gunnar Wissemann on August 26; Ann and Roy Weickert on August 27; Carole and Gordon Gray on August 28; and Yvonne and Herbert Loinig on August 31.