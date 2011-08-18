Osprey's Nest: Week of August 18, 2011

David Van Vliet turns 100!

Lila Van Vliet celebrated her husband David’s 100th birthday on August 12 with a party for friends and relatives in Concord, Massachusetts. Angelo Piccozzi sent in this photo of his father-in-law, taken just before David made a birthday wish and blew out that 100th candle. David is Teri Miller Piccozzi’s stepfather and the grandfather of Lila Piccozzi Kneeland and Eva Piccozzi. He and Lila lived for many years in their waterfront home in Montclair Colony.

Angelo reported that David still works everyday doing his consulting and artwork. He is currently working on a book about his contributions to the design of the United Nations flag.

If you want to send him birthday wishes, his address is 100 Keyes Road, Apartment 305, Concord, Massachusetts 01742.

Happy birthday to…

Peter Mosca, Tony LoBue, Thomas Escobar, Isabella N. Clark and Audrey Wood on August 19; Randy Silvani, Lucille Marascuillo, Jeff Cardillo, Michelle Corbett, Mason Sherman Mutchnick, Jerry Shields, Dilan Bedford, Maggie D’Orio, Nathaniel Ogilvey and Sara Mundy on August 20; Dena Spielberger, Elizabeth Jernick, Mike DeMarsico and Joseph Gambino on August 21; Liz Brumfield, Joan Melcer, Tammy Rose; Wayne Clark, Bruce Jernick Jr., Jane Aterno, Jeanne Campbell, Chris Devlin, Angela Semendoff and Elaine Feldman on August 22; Laura Eckley, Jon Gittler, Elizabeth Shields, Mary Lou Eichhorn, Jeanine Riley, Karen Dreher, Regan McGorry Beaton on August 23; Andy Steinmuller Jr. on August 24; Bea Silvani, David Duys Jr., and Amanda Hayward on August 25.

Happy anniversary to…

Tom and Regina Mysliborski, Debbie and Dean Weaver Jr., Bill and Ginny McManus, MaryLou and Joseph Putignano and Ann Marie and Rolf Haag (61st!) on August 20; Judy and Francis Bertini on August 21; Sue and Mike Laspia, and Wendy and Rollie Clark on August 22; Melanie and Ronnie Mitchell, David and Gail Draper, and Len and Becky Kotler on August 24; Ling and Zach Galligan on August 25.

Zumba Palooza!

Despite a hot, humid evening on August 9, “Zumba Palooza” packed Camp Quinipet’s Welsey Hall with people eager to burn calories and show their support for Islander Jeanette Payne, who is recovering from complications of fifth disease. Shelter Island zumba instructors Oscar Gonzalez, Suzette Smith and Kim Clark (not pictured), energized the room with the Latin-inspired, dance-fitness program.