Obituary: Michael Styk

Michael Styk, 91, a World War II veteran, died in New Bedford, Massachusetts on August 9, 2011 and was buried August 13 at St. Agnes Cemetery in Greenport with graveside prayers offered by Father Tom Murray in a military service.

His niece, Maureen (Raynor) Johnston, is a Shelter Island resident.

Mr. Styk was a commercial fisherman who had lived in New Bedford for 55 years. He was born in Schenectedy, New York and lived in Dunmore, Pennsylvania as a child. He moved to Long Island with his family and worked during his teen years on farms and trapping muskrats in Orient. He joined the Army in 1940 and spent two years in the Pacific Theatre. He was later deployed to Normandy and, six days after D-Day, he entered the war in Europe, where he was wounded in action and awarded the Purple Heart.

After the war, he worked at the Greenport Shipyard before starting his fishing career.

In addition to Ms. Johnston and her sons Michael, Dean and Dana Foster, he is survived by five nephews and two other nieces. He was predeceased by his five siblings.