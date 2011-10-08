Obituary: Mary M. Heus

Mary M. Heus

Mary McDonald Heus, formerly of Midway Road on Shelter Island, passed away at Peconic Landing in Greenport on August 6, 2011 at the age of 93.

She is survived by her husband, George, of Peconic Landing; her sons John and Richard of New York City and James of Connecticut; and eight grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Agnes Roman Catholic Church, 523 Front Street, Greenport, New York 11944.

Adrian J. Hunkele

Adrian J. Hunkele, of Shelter Island and Spring Hill, Florida passed away on July 13, 2011 in Spring Hill.

He was the youngest of the four children of Mildred Hammond Hunkele and Lester Milton Hunkele of Brooklyn.

Born December 18, 1923, he grew up in Brooklyn. Summers on Shelter Island were a regular part of his life from early on. Strong ties to Greenport and Shelter Island came to the family through Mildred Hammond, Mr. Hunkele’s mother. Her father was Daniel E. Hammond of Greenport, a mariner and private in the 165th New York Regiment during the Civil War.

After serving in the U.S. Army during World War II, Mr. Hunkele graduated from St. Bonaventure University with a Bachelor of Arts degree. He raised a family with Kathleen “Jane” Madison Hunkele in Massapequa Park and worked in the insurance field for companies including State Farm, Allstate and Nationwide. In the 1970s, the couple fulfilled a long-held dream of building their own home on Shelter Island.

Later in life, Mr. Hunkele earned a master’s degree in counseling from C.W. Post and a Ph.D. in clinical psychology from Newport University in California.

He was very involved in his community at every stage of his life. He was a founding member of Our Lady of Lourdes parish in Massapequa Park; a member of the Knights of Columbus, the Ancient Order of Hibernian and Kiwanis.

On Shelter Island, he was a member of Shelter Island Country Club, Gardiner’s Bay Country Club, the American Legion Post 281 and he was a past president of the Silver Beach Association.

Predeceased by his wife Jane, Mr. Hunkele and his wife Patricia Mack (McAuliffe) Hunkele made their winter home in Spring Hill, Florida and treasured their time on Shelter Island, where they enjoyed the visits of their children and their spouses, 19 grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren.

Their blended family will miss him deeply, said their children in an obituary announcement. They are Kathleen Hunkele Schardin of Andover, Massachusetts; Adrian D. Hunkele of Shelter Island and Farmingdale; Nancy Hunkele Hutchings of Butler, Pennsylvania; Gerard Hunkele of Hempstead; Brian Hunkele of Amity Harbor; Eileen McAuliffe Biagini of Massapequa; Kathyrn McAuliffe Loughlin of Farmingdale; Nancy McAuliffe O’Connor of Angier, North Carolina; Jennifer McAuliffe Kaczynski of Cary, North Carolina; and Maureen McAuliffe Pellettiere of Massapequa.

Mr. Hunkele was predeceased by his siblings Beatrice Hunkele Brennan, Lester M. Hunkele Jr. and Margaret Hunkele O’Connell.

A funeral Mass was held at St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church of Spring Hill, Florida on July 22, 2011. His interment will be held on Saturday, August 13, 2011 at Our Lady of the Isle Cemetery on Shelter Island. A brief service will be held at the cemetery at 11:30 a.m.

Lance Hickey memorial

A memorial service for Lance Patrick Hickey will be held at the Shelter Island Presbyterian Church on Saturday, August 20 at 2 p.m. A reception will follow.

Those planning to attend are asked to respond by email to jeanny1941@aol.com or call 749-5073.