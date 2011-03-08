Obituary: Jerome Wachman

Jerome “Jerry” Wachman of Rockville Centre, a former Shelter Island summer resident, peacefully passed away on July 14, 2011 at his home in Jacksonville, Florida. He was 98.

He was born in Brooklyn and attended Manual Training High School and City College. He served in the U.S. Army during World War II. He married Phyllis Levinson in 1938. She predeceased him in 2005.

They summered at their home on Fresh Pond from 1953 to 1986 and were members of Gardiner’s Bay Country Club.

Mr. Wachman was vice president of Arkwright Inc. His lifetime of community service included work for the Anti-Defamation League, B’nai Brith, United Jewish Appeal, veterans’ causes and Wolfson’s Children’s Hospital.

He is survived by his daughter, Jane Credle of St. Simons Island, Georgia, and his beloved grandsons and their wives, Zygment II and Erika Stubelek of Charlotte, North Carolina and Anthony and Kathleen Stubelek of Brunswick, Georgia.