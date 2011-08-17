Obituary: Jeanne Dousman Vielbig

Jeanne Dousman Vielbig, a long-time resident of the East End, died just before first light, August 17, 2011, three weeks shy of her 98th birthday.

Born September 11, 1913 in Kansas City, Missouri, to Jeanette and Donald James Dousman, she was the eldest of their three children.

A lifetime learner, she was a graduate of the University of Kansas, which she entered at 16. Her enthusiasm for knowledge never waned.

She married Leonard E. Vielbig, who predeceased her in 1984 after more than 50 years together. They raised three children, Patricia, Peter and Roger, instilling them with the love of nature and all things connected with the water. Peter is a Shelter Island bay constable.

She lived in North Haven for 45 years before moving to Peconic Landing in Greenport in 2004. For many years, she was the legal secretary for Leonard’s law practice. She also worked for the Rockville Centre School District.

An inveterate crossword puzzler, a gourmet cook whose recipes inspired a family cookbook and a gifted wordsmith, she was very active in local politics and the Presbyterian Church all her life. In recognition of her conservation efforts, the Jeanne D. Vielbig Loop Trail was dedicated to her in North Haven.

She adored her family and, in addition to her children, she is survived by 10 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren as well as her daughters-in-law, Gail of Shelter Island, and Wenda of Yakima, Washington, all of whom returned her love.

Nicknamed “The Snapper” because of her penchant for photographing every family event over the last 80 years, she leaves a legacy of thousands of unsorted photos, which insures that her family will be kept busy into the next decade.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Jeanne’s memory may be made to The Mashomack Preserve, The Nature Conservancy, P.O. Box 850, Shelter Island, New York 11964.