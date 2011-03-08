Obituary: James M. Jenks

Longtime summer resident James M. Jenks passed away at his home in the Heights on Monday, July 18, 2011. Mr. Jenks had permanently moved there in the fall of 2007. He was 88 years old.

Mr. Jenks was a graduate of Cornell University despite having to take an extended leave to serve in the Army during World War II. Mr. Jenks was awarded both the Bronze Medal and the Purple Heart.

He later served as president of the Alexander Hamilton Institute, a publishing company, from 1962 until his retirement in 1987. In addition to his career there, Mr. Jenks served as president of the Shelter Island Heights Association and Eastern Long Island Sailing Association.

Mr. Jenks frequently won or finished well in races in several sailboats beginning with his Woodpussy, followed by his Ranger 26 and concluding with his Herreshoff 12 1/2. In a competitive sport in which tempers can fly, Mr. Jenks never lost his cool on the race course and was a great example of a gentleman sailor.

In addition to sailing, one of Mr. Jenks’s proudest accomplishments was becoming a licensed pilot after he had retired. He also took up skiing when he was in his 40s and became a fine intermediate skier despite numerous falls while learning.

Mr. Jenks is survived by his brother George Schuyler, his two sons, Jeffrey and Schuyler, and three grandchildren, Grant, Jonathan and Brandon. He was predeceased by his loving wife, Carolyn, his daughter, Cynthia Jenks Johnson and his sister, Geraldine Jenks Gaenger.

A memorial service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, August 16 at the Union Chapel.