Obituary: Carol Ann Simensen

Carol Ann Simensen passed away at her home on November 1, 2010 in the presence of her family after a 14-month recurring battle with breast cancer. An incomplete obituary appeared in the Reporter soon after her passing.

Carol was born on August 17, 1940 to Carl and Ann Molander of New York City. They started to vacation on Shelter Island in 1934 and built a summer home on Bootleggers Alley in 1954. Carol celebrated her first birthday at the Pridwin Hotel.

After attending Marymount High School in New York City, she attended Marymount College in Virginia. Carol worked for the Foreign Policy Association from 1960 to 1973.

In 1972, she married John A. Simensen of Jericho and Shelter Island.

Carol belonged to Gardiner’s Bay Country Club and the Shelter Island Country Club, where she loved to play golf. She also enjoyed bowling and worked with the Town of Brookhaven Senior Citizen Bowling program.

Services were held at the Shelter Island Funeral Home on November 6 and November 7. She was laid to rest at Our Lady of the Isle Cemetery.

Carol is survived by her husband of 38 years and her two sons, John C. of Centereach and Michael J. of Bayport.

Donations may be made in Carol’s name to the North Fork Breast Health Coalition, P.O. Box 523, Riverhead, New York 11901.