More than half of Island's customers have power

A LIPA official reported to the Town Board on Tuesday that power had been restored to more than 60 percent of its Shelter Island customers.

A 10-man crew stationed here was working around the clock to continue the repair process, with eight hour breaks after each 16-hour work period, George Ello told Town Board members in a conference call at their work session Tuesday. Mr. Ello oversees LIPA operations on the East End.

Two of the hardest hit parts of the Island were Silver Beach and the South Menantic area. Power was also out on the south side of Ram Island, in Dering Harbor, and on the fringe of Hay Beach, as well as some other locations including parts of the Heights.

Town Board members commented that the town was dong better than other towns in Suffolk County in terms of the percentage of residents and businesses that had gone back on line.

Most Islanders use electrically powered pumps to obtain water from private wells. Police Chief James Read, director of emergency preparedness, announced Tuesday that the girls and boys locker rooms at the high school would be open to residents to shower and use the bathrooms from 4 to 8 p.m. today and again Wednesday from 4 to 8 p.m. They would continue to be open to the public later in the week if conditions require it, he said.

LIPA reported that 10 poles were down on the Island. To restore power, some lines have been temporarily strung through trees or for longer stretches than normal between poles, Mr. Ello said.

Councilman Ed Brown made a plea to Mr. Ello that the few restaurants on the Island that were still without power be given priority treatment so they can accept perishable food deliveries before the Labor Day holiday weekend. Chief Read said a list had already been made to give LIPA crews.

The police chief warned residents not to assume downed wires had been de-energized. Treat them as if they were live and dangerous, he said, explaining that LIPA crews might activate lines briefly during their repair work.

Highway Superintendent asked residents not to pile brush and branches at the edge of their properties. The town does not have a roadside brush pick-up program. Under an executive order declared Saturday by Supervisor James Dougherty, the fee for brush has been waived at the Recycling Center through September 11. The center’s Brian Sherman reported that 200 tons of debris were brought in to the dump on Monday and 100 more tons had come in by noon today, Tuesday.