Menantic Yacht Club: Sunfish go belly up as Lane wins windy day’s racing

After last week’s disappointing rain out, the Menantic Yacht Club (MYC) held its seventh series of Sunfish races on Sunday in extremely windy conditions. It was blowing between 12 and 15 knots, gusting to 20 or more. It was a day of incredible racing requiring great skill and perseverance. Several sailors dropped out and one benefited from a police assist.

With Commodore Pete Bethge out of town, Bill Martens and I set up the triangular course but did not man the committee boat (CB) because we both wanted to sail. Looking at my scores, I should have manned the CB. The Race Committee ran five races around the triangular course. The boat end of the line was favored and became very crowded.

I lost track of the number of boats that flipped. Personally, I flipped three times but luckily all my flips were between races. Others were not so lucky. John Modica, for instance, was in first place in one race when he flipped rounding the reaching mark but still placed second overall. Any number of sailors watched as other boats passed them while trying to right their boats. No matter what I have said in previous articles, weight does matter as does proper rigging. In heavy winds, the gooseneck needs to be back at least 22 inches from the front of the spar.

We could have used regulars Linda Gibbs, Tom McMahon and Penny Pilkington on Sunday. Only 17 sailors on 15 boats participated. Danny McCafferty and Tom O’shea shared a boat as did Cristina Morris and her friend Simon. Both double crew boats sailed in only one race and gave up. Mary Vetri never made it to the start line but I give her credit for trying and realizing that the wind was too strong for her. Cole Colby made it through most of the first race before calling it quits as did Cole’s father John. By the end of the day, only 10 boats were left sailing.

Richard Smith flipped while rounding the reaching mark. When he righted his boat, he realized that even Houdini would not have been able to help him. His lower spar had snapped in half and he started drifting. Where are the police when you need them? It so happens they were right there and Richard was towed to shore by the Shelter Island Police boat, a notable first for the MYC. On a side note, Richard was going to replace that spar but did not have time before the races. After the fact, I am sure he wished he had taken the time.

Chris Lane, who captured overall first place two weeks ago, placed fifth on Sunday even with two first-place finishes. He had a hard time holding the boat down and flipped several times during the races. The competitive spirit of the racers was so strong that they righted their boats as fast as possible and kept on going.

Peter Lane, Chris’s father, did not flip at all and as a result took three first-place finishes. In races four and five, he came in second, right behind Chris, to capture first overall.

Sailing upwind toward the windward mark was trying but sailing toward both the reaching and downwind marks was fun. The boats were actually surfing. I have no idea how fast we were going but it was almost like riding a roller coaster.

Many thanks to the Race Committee consisting of Melanie Coronetz, Laura Leever, Rita Gates, Betsy Colby and her daughter Marnie. Marnie had the good sense not to sail on Sunday. They did a superb job in Commodore Bethge’s absence. Watch out, Pete, they might just take over. Remember, sailors, before the start of racing come up alongside the CB and give them your sail number and full name.

The cookout at the home of Melanie Coronetz and Bruce Miller was a real banquet with shrimp cocktail, chicken, steak, orzo salad, coleslaw and homemade brownies and cookies by Bruce’s brother Greg. Appropriately enough, on a day when so many ended up in the water, Melanie and Bruce really went, uh, overboard with the feast. The talk was all about the heavy winds and flipping boats. Thanks Melanie, Bruce and Greg, we all had a terrific time. There will be a cookout at the home of Tom McMahon and Linda Gibbs next week.

There are only two race Sundays remaining. All sailors, novice or expert, are welcome. There are no dues or fees. Just show up in West Neck Harbor at 2 p.m. and join in the fun. The MYC has extra boats available on a first to reserve basis. Call Bob Harris at 749-0524 to reserve one or ask questions. See you on the water.

Results

Firsts Points

1. Peter Lane 3 7

2. John Modica 16

3. Charlie Modica 19

4. Bill Martens 20

5. Chris Lane 2 25

6. Andy Belford 27

7. Jonathan Brush 39

8. Bob Harris 39

9. Tom McGuirk 40

10. Michael Becker 49

11. Richard Smith 65

12. John Colby 75

13. Cole Colby 75

14. Danny McCafferty and Tom O’Shea 75

15. Cristina Morris and Simon 75

1 point for first place, 2 for 2nd, etc.



