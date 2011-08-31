MemoriaL Service: Gladys H. Pinover

A memorial service will be held for Gladys H. Pinover, formerly of Shelter Island, on Saturday, September 10, 2011 at 4 p.m. at the Shelter Island Presbyterian Church followed by a dinner reception at 18 Bay Restaurant at 23 North Ferry Road on Shelter Island.

Mrs. Pinover, 73, died of natural causes at Harmonicare Assisted Living in Severn, Maryland on Tuesday, June 14, 2011. She was the wife of the late Jay R. Pinover and the daughter of the late Herbert and Elizabeth Heineman.

She grew up in Lynbrook and spent her summers at the family home on Shelter Island. After graduating from Malvern High School, she attended Keuka College in upstate New York, where she received a nursing degree and became a registered nurse. As an RN, she worked as a public health nurse and personal health care provider. After spending time as a housewife and raising her three sons, she finished her career as a medical consultant for Corvel Company.

She and her husband Jay were 22-year residents of Severna Park, where she was an active member of the Berrywood Community Association and a great supporter of its swim team, yacht club and garden club. Upon retirement, Gladys and Jay retired to the family’s summer home on Shelter Island, where she was an active member of the Shelter Island Presbyterian Church and the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution. Her hobbies included gardening, needlepoint, travel and boating.

Mrs. Pinover is survived by her three sons, Scott (Joanne) of Bethesda, Maryland; Jeffery (Lisa) of Columbia, Maryland; Jonathan (Lori) of Annapolis, Maryland; her brother Herbert Heineman of Boca Grande, Florida; and four grandsons, Robert, Christopher, Joshua and Jacob.