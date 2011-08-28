Many without power but Island weathers storm in 'pretty good shape'

As Tropical Storm Irene retreated northward into New England with 40 mph gusts still lashing the area Sunday afternoon, Supervisor Jim Dougherty reported that Shelter Island had weathered the storm “in pretty good shape” today, except for downed trees and widespread power outages.

Two-thirds of the Island’s homes were without power, he said at about 4 p.m.

Power had been out all over the Island for a time, he reported.

A LIPA crew of 10 men stationed on the Island during the storm had gone to work by mid-afternoon repairing downed lines. They would remain on the Island until the job was done, which could take several days, the supervisor said.

Mr. Dougherty said the town had not had to open an evacuation center, although several people were taken in and given their medications at police headquarters, he added. “Most people wanted to shelter in place,” he said.

A tour of the Island at about 3:30 revealed many broken and downed trees, most already moved off the roadway. A few roads, including South Ferry Road about a mile north of the ferry terminal, were blocked by trees tangled in downed power lines for which highway crews had to wait for LIPA before any cleanup.

Lakeview Drive near Midway Road was closed for that reason. The south end of St. Mary’s Road was passable despite an overhanging downed tree suspended by utility lines.

There were no immediate signs of damage to structures of vessels.

Under an emergency declaration he issued yesterday, Mr. Dougherty said he and Highway Superintendent Mark Ketcham had decided that brush, branches and leaves would be accepted free of charge at the landfill. The policy would be reviewed at the Town Board work session on Tuesday, he said.

Mr. Dougherty had high praise for the Highway Department for doing a “superb job” clearing trees and limbs from the roads quickly. Mr. Dougherty said there had been some road flooding but that “virtually all roads” were open otherwise. Ram Island Road was an exception; he said it was temporarily closed.