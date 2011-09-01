Letters to the Editor: Week of September 1, 2011

Thanks for article

To the Editor:

Please accept this correspondence as our gratitude for the kindness extended to Mrs. Ben (Irene) Byington and her diabetic alert dog, Cappy, in your August 18, 2011 edition. [Island Seniors by Mimi Brennan.]

Mrs. Byington shared the article “Celebrating the Dog Days of August” with us. We were especially-impressed with your newspaper. Thank goodness there are still newspapers in the country that are full of delightful news and entertainment!

Thanks also for mentioning Sugar Dogs International (www.SugarDogs.Org). We train diabetics to train their own diabetic alert service animals and assist other disabled persons in training medical alert dogs with programs that are specifically tailored to their needs. Our unique services are available to everyone in need of a service dog.

Enjoy wonderful Shelter Island life! You are blessed to live there.

PAULA D. NUNNERY, PH.D., PLANT CITY, FLORIDA

Wanted fare break

To the Editor:

For 50-plus years we have summered here. As residents, we were greatly upset by our treatment by the South Ferry during the difficult time called Irene. A six-month pregnant friend and her three year old are visiting from Chicago and the house is uninhabitable.

Sag Harbor neighbors have taken us in. Each day I return to the Island to see if the power is restored. As an Island resident, I buy only round-trip tickets on the South Ferry. Each day I asked if the round-trip could be reversed to start on the North Haven end of the ferry. I explained, if the power were on, I would not use the other half of the round-trip or if no power I would return.

I was refused each day and made to use a full-round trip ticket each way.

They excuse their position by stating that the ferry operates at a loss on resident tickets and they could not make any exceptions.

The South Ferry is the only traffic crossing I know of in the entire path of the storm doing this. Is not the extra revenue from utility and other trucks enough? Is the word gouging too strong? Shame on you South Ferry.

HELEN GRISHMAN, SHELTER ISLAND