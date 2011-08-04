Letters to the Editor: Week of August 4, 2011

Paddling out to sea

To the Editor:

My first Bernese mountain dog, Beorn, was a great swimmer. He just loved it. Sometimes he’d spot a seagull bobbing in the waves a few yards away and would start swimming toward it. Of course, seagulls are even better swimmers and the target would quietly drift off, always keeping its distance. Beorn never figured it out and I always worried, watching his great head grow ever smaller in the distance. As he rarely turned around unbidden, eventually I would call him back.

Mr. Dougherty, it seems, is similarly bobbing along on the waves, though the focus of his pursuits is split between two objectives, rather than one. The first is the acquisition of the causeway, which I think most of us hope will prove less elusive than Beorn’s gulls. The other is re-election.

I think he needs to remain mindful of those standing anxiously onshore who brought him to the beach in the first place. That certain people wish to control the process, and hence get credit for it, is obvious and predictable, maybe even appropriate to some extent. Playing politics with that process, however, makes a game of it and this business of repeatedly hinting at great and exciting progress that, sadly, must be kept secret, wears thin quickly.

The supervisor engaged several citizens as members of an ad hoc committee to facilitate this process. It is wrong to waste the time and energy of some, especially when they’ve been genuinely productive, for the sole purpose of satisfying the egos of others. Especially if one is his own.

I think it’s time to call him back …

PAUL SHEPHERD, SHELTER ISLAND

Water quality

To the Editor:

In reference to the editorial in which Shelter Island Supervisor Jim Dougherty points to an upcoming study on water quality as a reason to not hook up to public water, a couple of points need to be made.

First, the Suffolk County Water Authority provides drinking water that is among the best in the country — we easily surpass the high standards set by the New York State Health Department and the federal Environmental Protection Agency. Our state-of-the-art laboratory rigorously tests for nearly 300 chemical constituents around the clock, 365 days per year to ensure the purity of our water.

Second, while it’s true that the overall quality of Suffolk groundwater has changed, as the upcoming report that Mr. Dougherty referenced documents, that does not mean that Suffolk residents should be “alarmed” about the quality of their drinking water. Through the use of filtering devices and other methods, our water, once it reaches your tap, is safe and pure and will remain so in the future, even if levels of nitrates and other constituents in Suffolk groundwater continue to grow, which we certainly hope will not be the case.

It’s important that your readers understand the distinction between groundwater quality and the high quality drinking water we proudly serve our customers.

TIM MOTZ , WATER MILL

The writer is the director of communications, government affairs and efficiency management for the Suffolk County Water Authority — Ed.

Hit piece

To the Editor:

I am writing to express my distaste with an opinion piece written by Karl Grossman on Randy Altschuler in the July 27 edition of the Shelter Island Reporter (“Round two for a big spender,” Suffolk Closeup). Last year, almost to the day, Mr. Grossman did a similar hit-piece on Randy. So it seems that Mr. Grossman has his own little annual Randy Altschuler summer hit piece fest going. But this year’s rant was even more error-ridden and downright nasty, if that’s possible. It was simply too much to let go without a comment.

After an entire year, Mr. Grossman is still incapable of fact checking his articles, so please, let me help to fill in the blanks.

First, Grossman trumpets the virtues of George Demos, who lost the 2010 primary election convincingly to Randy Altschuler. He quotes Mr. Demos repeatedly attacking Randy for being an opportunistic carpetbagger. Well, that’s an interesting attack coming from Mr. Demos, who grew up, went to school and worked in New York City, not on Shelter Island.

In fact, the only time Mr. Demos did come to Suffolk County was when he voted at his parents’ country house address on Shelter Island, a practice by other New York City residents that has infuriated many Long Islanders and particularly East Enders. During the primary election, Mr. Demos trumpeted his conservative, anti-government credentials, which was ironic coming from someone who had spent most of his professional career working for the government. Moreover, Demos doesn’t even pay property taxes here on Long Island.

Second, Mr. Grossman continues to repeat a bevy of charges straight from the Demos and Bishop attack ads. Let’s go to the facts, yet again. Randy Altschuler, a native New Yorker, moved to Long Island not from New Jersey but from New York City, where Altschuler’s wife was finishing her pediatric residency at St. Vincent’s hospital. The Altschuler family just had a second child, who was born at the same hospital where Cheryl Altschuler works part-time as a pediatrician, St. Charles Hospital in Port Jefferson. Randy and his wife work in the community and their four-year old son goes to school here. Sound like a carpetbagger to you?

Grossman also fails to mention that the two companies Altschuler co-founded, OfficeTiger and CloudBlue, created over 700 American jobs, a number not disputed by Bishop. Moreover, I find it interesting that Mr. Grossman, the environmentalist, wouldn’t applaud Altschuler for being the chairman of CloudBlue, an electronics recycling company.

Third, Grossman implies that only Altschuler spent a great deal of money on the 2010 race. Wrong again. Tim Bishop spent over $3 million, much of which was raised from special interest groups and the unions. In contrast, Altschuler barely raised anything from so-called political action committees (PACs). Frankly, as someone who spent nearly 20 years working in the campaign finance field, I would rather have someone spend their own money than be beholden to special interests. And while PACs love Bishop, we shouldn’t. During Bishop’s five terms in Congress, unemployment has soared from 5.8 to 9.2 percent and the deficit has grown from $6.4 trillion to over $14 trillion. And just last month, it was reported that Long Island lost another 7,000 jobs. Truly, the only job Tim Bishop cares about is his own.

No candidate is perfect. But I would urge Mr. Grossman to do his own research — and talk to the candidates himself — before he continues to viciously and personally attack Randy Altschuler.

CAROLE CAMPOLO, EAST HAMPTON

Shocking behavior

To the Editor:

On Tuesday, July 26, at around 5 p.m. my 14-year-old granddaughter was riding her bike coming up the West Neck hill on the way home when a woman driver hit her, knocked her off her bike and then apparently insisted to the many others who stopped their cars and rushed to her assistance that the girl was alright and the police should not be called.

She neither accompanied the child home nor did she offer her name or concern about possible injury or any damage to the bike. The child was quite shaken but happily, except for a bruised shoulder from being hit by the car, a bruised hip bone and broken bike, she is OK.

How, in this small community of neighbors, can a person be so uncaring and irresponsible to simply drive away from a child hit by a car? It is shocking.

Thank you very much to Blair Borthwick and Moussa Dramé, who saw the accident and brought Eliza and her bike home.

Please: With so many children and adults riding bikes on our roads, be alert and extra cautious when driving.

ALICE KLARIS, SHELTER ISLAND

House tour success

To the Editor:

Houses by the Sea, the house tour to benefit the Shelter Island Historical Society on July 23, grossed nearly $10,000 thanks to the hard work of an army of volunteers who collectively dedicated about 382 hours to the effort.

The committee fussed over the big and smallest details for 11 months. They were: Elizabeth Pedersen, who organized a battalion of 48 host and hostess volunteers; Stephanie Lebowitz, who designed and executed all the graphics including a mailer, a ticket, a poster and newspaper ads; Judith Brandenstein, who coordinate the Garden Club volunteers who made flower arrangements for the houses; Janet D’Amato, who personally baked thousands of cookies and cakes and organized a tea for the 242 ticket holders; and Dianne Bowditch, who served as assistant to the chairman.

Without the willing and gracious homeowners, however, there would be no house tour. They were: Yvette and Michael Campbell; Devon and Jay Cross; Jonathan Adler and Simon Doonan; Yoshiko Sato and Michael Morris; Edie Landeck and Michael Coles; Kristin and Stanley Church, who provided dockage for Roxy Darling’s 40-foot classic cutter Anne Caie; and the Sylvester Manor Educational Farm’s Executive Director Cara Loriz, who opened and explained the inner workings of the Dominy windmill.

Thanks are deep and heartfelt.

PATRICIA SHILLINGBURG , HOUSE TOUR CHAIRMAN, SHELTER ISLAND