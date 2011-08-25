Letters to the Editor: Week of August 25, 2011

Time for new blood

To the Editor:

I would like to know why the town spent so much money to repair Shell Beach yet can’t maintain a proper road surface there. I know that the craters slow down the hot-rodders and out-of-towners but what about the year-round citizens?

I guess it’s easier for us to pay for shock absorbers and springs than for the town to do the right thing and maintain this valuable asset.

While we’re on the subject, Crab Creek was an abysmal failure, too. I went out front to the bay via the channel and creek, wading, the autumn after this [dredging] fiasco. Some spots that were neck deep are now ankle deep. The front side where Mr. Reich’s (Pete’s brother) bulkhead was replaced shoaled up just as bad, previous to the dredging. They didn’t dredge it deep at all — maybe a few crane or backhoe bucketfuls on the south side.

The election cycle will be upon us after Labor Day. There are some good choices. I think that a highway superintendant and supervisor with a hands-on, out-in-the-field approach is achievable. I think maybe it’s time for some new blood. I get tired of watching Channel 22 and just seeing people pontificating and blowing their own horn as the next election cycle approaches.

I am not espousing any particular candidate but I think between this election cycle and the next one we have a real chance to revitalize the Town Board and get some things accomplished other than posturing and preening. This is one man’s humble opinion. So please vote — early and often, November 8.

“STORMIN’ NORMAN” BURT, SHELTER ISLAND

A ‘huge’ golf swing

To the Editor:

I want to say so long to Governor Carey, who made us all proud. There are not many people in New York State who ever met a governor let alone got to know one. He was the only governor that I ever knew and I was lucky enough to get to know him fairly well.

Most of all, I thoroughly enjoyed his sense of humor, his ability to just stand up and speak at any time, his love for education on any subject and his faith and devotion to his family. He was never one to talk when he thought he could learn.

As his golf pro for many years, I witnessed this firsthand. When I asked him to do anything with his golf swing, he never questioned it; he just did it. Our main theme was always that he didn’t make the shoulders move enough to satisfy me. However, I think we did pretty well since his improvement while he was running the state was “huge.”

He not only got to be a good golfer but he carried his love for golf into the ever popular Carey Cup matches.

Governor, you were good for our sport and you will be missed by many since you were truly one of the great ones.

ROBERT DeSTEFANO, SHELTER ISLAND

Contract talks

To the Editor:

The Shelter Island Union Free School District is in negotiation with its faculty association for a contract to succeed the one expiring this year. The board seems to have exercised its choice to hold such negotiations in executive session, out of the public eye; a motion to go into executive session has made mention of such negotiations.

In May of 2010, I wrote to members of the board reminding them that in the summer of 2009 I had urged them to begin the negotiation process and hire separate specialty counsel for the purpose. There is no evidence that either course of action was taken at the time.

Contractual issues that have been raised in the pages of the Reporter (April 2, 2009, pages 12 & 15; May 7, 2009, page 18; April 15, 2010, page 15; October 14, 2010, page 8) may or may not be among those being discussed behind closed doors. They include: instructional costs per pupil; overall costs per pupil; additional compensation for faculty serving as chaperones, advisors and coordinators; multiple salary increases; the prospect of accepting or initiating wage freezes in a difficult economy; and credits for non-college courses being accepted for salary advancement.

The board’s next meeting is August 29. I would encourage taxpayers, parents and other interested parties to attend and ask if and/or how these matters are being considered for contractual purposes.

DAVID L. DRAPER, SHELTER ISLAND

Thanks for the BBQ

To the Editor:

I sat down to enjoy my chicken barbecue dinner, as I have done in many years past, but after I finished eating I started to realize what it took to make this possible. I would like to thank all the firemen and the many volunteers who made this one guy and a multitude of others very happy for this special day in August.

BOB SINKO, SHELTER ISLAND

North Ferry rates

To the Editor:

I am in total agreement with recent letters to the editor concerning the five-day commuter fare raise for the North Ferry.

I am not opposed to a general rate hike. Costs go up and the ferry is no exception. What is troublesome is why the five-day commuter has to pay the highest percentage increase of all fares. Does the ferry really keep on extra boats to accommodate the relatively small numbers of five-day commuters? The notion Shelter Islanders should not subsidize other Shelter Islanders is a bit hypocritical. After all, residents not living in the Heights pay fares that go into the monies that pay for HPOC expenses. From a financial standpoint, shouldn’t your most frequent users receive a better deal like any private business would do?

A five-day commuter with a two-week vacation will use the ferry 50 weeks. With an increase of $4 per week that adds up to $200, it is the highest percentage of all proposed increases. The suggestion of a $2 a week increase is more in line with other proposed increases and thus more equitable.

JIM POLYCHRON, SHELTER ISLAND

Very grateful

To the Editor:

On the first Sunday in August, I decided to take an afternoon walk. As I was crossing Westwind Road, I fell. Fortunately for me, my new neighbors Pete and Kate and their house guests saw me. They (gratefully for me) came to my rescue, got me safely home and called for the ambulance.

Mark Kanarvogel arrived quickly and off we went to the hospital.

After the hospital was assured that I had no broken bones, I learned that I had a high fever and babesiosis. I spent the next week in the hospital and recuperated at home after that.

It is a bit late but I am grateful to all of those who came to my assistance.

JERRY WEISS, SHELTER ISLAND

High flyers

To the Editor:

Recently, there has been something of a stir on Shelter Island about the seaplanes landing on the water off of Crescent Beach. A few, apparently the very precise, have questioned the necessity of planes that, factoring in the ordeal of scheduling and getting on one, take almost the same amount of time as driving from New York City. Others, likely aging hippies, have pointed to the obviously harmful environmental effects of aviation on ecological systems, specifically Shelter Island’s.

To these people I say, “Welcome to the New Shelter Island.” No longer will you enjoy the tranquility of a place without stop lights! No longer is the well-being of a community that has valued its remove from urban sprawl meaningful! Those of us who use seaplanes do not do so because they are faster or more comfortable. It’s because we value the look and feel of luxury.

In continuing to permit our seaplanes to shuttle the glamorous among us back and forth, far above the average Joe puffing away on the LIE, you’ve shown that Shelter Island is willing to concede the very thing that makes Shelter Island so unique. Spot on! I look forward to the snarled Hamptons traffic clogging Route 114! It’s even more of an excuse to fly our planes overhead.

I must take a moment out, though, to specifically applaud the town council. They have shown exceptional wit in dodging the ethical question in favor of the legal one; it’s these same technicalities that allow us to continue to drive up property prices and taxes on Shelter Island while the rest of you work hard and earn your living.

By washing your hands of the matter, you’ve given the green light not to the rich or even the rich who have always made homes on Shelter Island alongside the solid middle class base but to the decadently wealthy, who are willing to pollute and waste, just for the look of it. Today, you’re allowing this excess but it will inevitably be followed by more and more brazen examples. Let me tell you, though. I can’t wait!

JIM CAVA, SHELTER ISLAND

Unplanned journey

To the Editor:

It is still summer but we are already gearing up for Breast Cancer Awareness month on Shelter Island. On August 27, there will be a table in front of Dandy’s with lots of information of upcoming events. The pink wooden ribbons will be there. There are only 50 so if you want one come early. The Real Men Wear Pink picture campaign will be September 17 at Crescent Beach at 5 p.m. Last year was such a great success we are hoping to double our numbers. All are invited. We will take pictures of everyone, then one for the men only. Come join the fun.

This is all leading up to the 5K on October 15.

I would also like to say thank you to all the Shelter Island neighbors, friends and co-workers who have supported me through this unplanned journey. It has been difficult but with support it is amazing what can happen, especially when you have a great husband like Towny!

Also do not forget to ask your doctor about the density of your breasts! This is a very important issue. Please check out Areyoudense.org. It may save your life.

TERESA MONTANT, SHELTER ISLAND

Camp Adventure

To the Editor:

The volunteers and campers of Camp Adventure would like to send a big standing “OOOOOh-vation” to the wonderful people of Shelter Island for once again welcoming us for our week of camp. A standing “OOOOOh-vation” is a “shout out” of sorts, our biggest and most special thanks.

Camp Adventure is a one-week sleep-away camp for kids with cancer and their siblings. It takes place each August on the grounds of Camp Quinipet on your beautiful Island. Many of our campers (and counselors) call it “the happiest place on earth.” We make it fun with a carnival, dance, field day, beach day, sundae night (with ice cream provided for free by Whale’s Tale), bonfires, and regular camp programs like sports, nature, swimming, arts and crafts and more.

For the past few years, your community has helped in our efforts to offer our kids an experience like no other. This year, as in the past three years, the fabulous and friendly firefighters of the Shelter Island Fire Department joined us for Field Day and gave the kids a splashing good time … the kids now know that the big red truck pulling onto the lawn signals a sloppy, wet mess full of hundreds of gallons of water and shaving cream. For many — both kids and adults — this is a camp favorite, thanks to Chief John D’Amato, and the rest of the guys who actually take time off work to join us.

We are also amazed at the hospitality offered to us by your community. For the past three years, families have actually opened the doors to their private homes to invite some volunteers, including me, to sleep for the week. Our camp grows and grows every year and to accommodate the growing amount of campers (this year an unprecedented 145) and to keep the ratio of about 1:1 campers to volunteers, having these “off camp” homes has become integral to the success of our program.

One of the sweetest things your community does for us is to make and bake an amazing spread of desserts for our annual themed dance. This year at the “Dance of the Decades” for our “Time Travel” theme week, there was a sheet cake with our logo, massive amounts of home baked cookies, cakes, brownies, hand-dipped strawberries and so much more. The kids (and adults) line up for these home baked confections and surely get their bellies full.

And of course, we must thank resident photographer Eleanor Labrozzi. Several years ago when I was still shooting with film, I was attempting to take our group photo on a rainy, overcast day and I needed 800 ASA film. Eleanor was the only person on the Island who had it and she not only brought it right over to me, she actually helped set up the photo for me. Every year since, she has come back to shoot photos at various events for free. She has captured some amazing camp moments and we so appreciate Eleanor’s contributions to Camp Adventure.

We’d be remiss if we didn’t also send a shout out to Greg at Quinipet and his staff. They make sure we have plenty of good food to eat, water for showers, grounds maintained and more. Camp Quinipet is truly a wonderful respite and home away from home for all of us!

Thank you for embracing our little camp program and making your Island a “shelter” for our kids with cancer and their siblings. Now in our 23rd year, we hope to remain on “the Rock” for many years to come, playing, swimming, crafting, team-building, bonding and healing. Thank you for making our stay even more special. Thank you for your continued support.

For more information on Camp Adventure, please visit cancer.org/campadventure. We are looking forward to seeing you next year!

AMY DI LEO, CAMP ADVENTURE VOLUNTEER

Acorns in August

To the Editor:

Pink and white hothouse lilies

perfume the atmosphere

of my summer retreat,

the shelter of my island redoubt.

Their scent, a sentry,

posted to guard against

the oranges and reds

of fall,

the whites of winter,

the iconic colors of the

seasons of responsibilities.

Lock the doors.

Preserves of

oranges, peach and lemon,

preserve my calm!

Mingle well

with summer’s fruited sweets,

and ally thyself with the salty airs

and do thy fragrant work!

Ferry away, banish,

the wardens of the

workweek jail, like only

summer garden colors

and sun rays can.

Still yourself, becalmed,

there is no breeze,

tis but mid August

and the grill awaits

your further command.

Long days and humid nights

bid you drink red wines

slightly chilled to accompany

the sweet summer corn

covered in salty butter,

drink the jus of the

summer sea’s bounty,

saltwater berries,

seasonal delights.

But you know better.

Stepping outside,

you are tree felled,

senses red alerted

by hints, whiffs

of the odor of change.

Acorns in August?

Can’t be, won’t allow it,

that slight chill, dispatch it,

won’t let go yet of

sun tanned lotion notions,

and legalized summer laziness.

Beneath my flip flops,

acorn shells irritatingly crunch,

uninvited guests,

they are the peas I do feel

under the mattress and bed,

while I lay cloaked beneath,

my summer weight comforter.

Too late.

Back to school flyers

litter the driveway and

contaminate the Sunday papers.

I am defeated,

my senses tingle

at the sight of these

changeover secretions.

Sap of the maples is acoming,

the Paul Revere warning

of Redcoat leaves soon to

invade my bay’s sandy shores.

Come my friends,

be courageous

and of good faith.

One more time, unto the breach!

One more time, unto the beach!

Tho our armor of golden tan

will rust red by cold bitters,

the summer of our poetry,

recorded, will forever live.

Even tho summer’s demise

draws near, its death most glorious and not in vain,

when we lay spent and slain

after our approaching defeat,

apres the Battle of Labor Day.

NAT LIPSTADT, NEW YORK, NEW YORK