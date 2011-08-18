Letters to the Editor: Week of August 18, 2011

Playground issues

To the Editor:

I would like to thank the community members who made the Island Climbers Playground a reality.

In the past, the Shelter Island School District leased the property across the road from the school to the Town of Shelter Island in an effort to support the community’s desire to build a public playground. The gist of the deal was if the community raised funds and constructed the playground, then the town would maintain it. Many families and businesses worked hard to accomplish this goal and provided the town with a clean and safe place for young children to play.

There is a balance to be achieved among adults and children who have a responsibility to clean up after themselves: discard their trash, dispose of broken toys at the dump and not in the playground and respectfully leave a public area ready for the next user. This is complemented by the town maintaining weed control, sanitation and good repair of the facility (fence repair and leaf removal, for example). Fresh sand and clean playground equipment are safe and welcoming.

Today safety and cleanliness have become areas of concern. For three years, I have followed the appropriate chain of command and spoken with town officials seeking guidance, counsel and asking for a well-maintained playground.

Last week members of the community supported a petition asking the town to maintain the playground. In an hour and 45 minutes, over 100 signatures were collected joining the online signatures collected the day before. The Town Board at a work session, and attending members of the community, viewed visuals of the condition of the Island Climbers Playground. (Watch the streamed clip for more details.)

Some initial steps to make the playground safe and clean have begun and there is more to be done. I look forward to the creation/implementation of a maintenance plan for the playground as the children deserve a safe, clean place to play.

Thank you to everyone who supported this initiative and the children who frequent the Island Climbers Playground. Through this process of democracy, my three children learned that we have a duty to protect the values we believe in.

Many people (some who have older children, no children, grandchildren, or children on the way) have voiced their willingness to help update the playground structure and equipment. I will be happy to collect names, contact information and learn how you would like to help. You can write to Liz Surozenski, P.O. Box 30, Shelter Island Heights, New York 11965.

The town has also verbally acknowledged the need to put money toward playground improvements. Working together, as a community, the children for years to come will have a suitable place to play.

LIZ SUROZENSKI, SHELTER ISLAND

Broken bodies, minds

To the Editor:

Kudos to Jean Lawless and the Shelter Island Public Library for presenting Patricia Foulkrod’s stunning documentary film, “The Ground Truth.”

It reveals in heartbreaking personal terms the devastating physical and psychological effects of the Iraq War on the young men and women we (yes, all of us) sent to invade that nation on the false pretext that its admittedly vicious dictator was harboring “weapons of mass destruction.”

All Americans bear some responsibility for repairing the broken bodies and minds of the combat veterans who were the focus of Ms. Foulkrod’s film, a responsibility our government has apparently met in rather shoddy fashion. The film was made several years ago but its revelations about suicide, divorce and family disintegration among the surviving veterans continue to be reported across America.

No one ever said war was a picnic but those who would encourage our young people to put themselves in harm’s way should check out “The Ground Truth” on DVD, now available at our library.

Our new School Board and incoming superintendent should also consider how to make use of this important resource in their career counseling programs. There are more constructive options to military service and this film will help counter the idea that there is glamour and glory in going to war. It might just save a few young lives.

SUZANNE AND MEL MENDELSSOHN, SHELTER ISLAND

Precious resource

To the Editor:

The letters of Supervisor Dougherty and Mr. Novak, as well as the paid announcement of the Water Advisory Committee, which appeared in last week’s issue of the Reporter [urging residents to conserve water], reinforce my long-held conviction that the single most precious resource we enjoy on Shelter Island is the aquifer underlying our habitat; and my long-held concern that we are not doing more to assure its conservation and the preservation of its pristine quality.

It is great to see these expressions of regard and I respectfully urge that we do more to educate ourselves about the magnitude of the aquifer, its capacity to satisfy our ultimate and perpetual need for the fresh water it holds, identifying what we may be doing to degrade its purity and proposing regulations to prevent its degradation.

LARRY SLIKER, SHELTER ISLAND

Labor of love

To the Editor:

Restoring Manhanset Chapel has been a true labor of love but without Matt Kast, Phil DiOrio, Steve Dickerson, Richie Lenzer, Dickie Clark and Sharon Moritz, it never would have happened. Clint and Shane Corbett, Bridg Hunt and Becky Smith all lent a hand and, because of Judy Card, a piano is on its way. We extend our sincerest thanks to this incredible team of Islanders.

After our wonderful opening night, we must also thank headliners Linda Betjeman, who added music, and Leah Friedman, who brought her words. And thanks to the Shelter Island Reporter for helping spread the word.

To all of you who shared your poems, your jokes, your voices, your flowers, and other contributions — you added the colors that filled the space. And to everyone who attended and participated just by being there, you made the evening exceed our expectations.

RANDY OSOFSKY & STEVE KESSLER, SHELTER ISLAND

Road hazard

To the Editor:

I have asked, more than once, the police, the Town Board, the Highway Department and the commissioner of Suffolk County Road Works to please put up stop signs on Menantic Road on the corner of Smith Street.

Each year since I’ve lived here, the traffic has increased and so has the speed. No one has listened to me and I knew accidents were, and are, going to happen!

Well, yesterday an accident happened and someone was taken in the ambulance to the hospital. When the crash happened, it sounded like a bomb hitting my home.

I am petrified of someone running into me, or my family, friends or repairmen when they go out of my driveway. I no longer back out but turn my car around and go out facing the road. Cars come around from Menantic Road so fast I hold my breath until I get across Smith Street.

When we come from Menantic Road to go into my driveway, if there is traffic behind, it is dangerous because, even if I hold my hand out and have my signal light on, they have to slam on their brakes so they don’t hit me or whomever is turning into my driveway.

Now that this awful accident happened, I beg the town to do something about it and at least put up a stop sign on the town road coming from “Dickerson or Montclair Colony,” whatever they want to call it, to the corner of Smith Street, before someone is killed!

GERTRUDE M. BOURNE, SHELTER ISLAND