Letters to the Editor: Week of August 11, 2011

Future shock

To the Editor:

Shelter Island in five or 10 years? Last week’s editorial and a letter to the editor gave us some insights into a version of a future Shelter Island and, believe me, it wasn’t pretty.

The editorial discussed hiring a Shelter Island town manager and the letter from a Suffolk County Water Authority executive plugged its high quality drinking water.

Town manager? The otherwise very thoughtful editorial concluded that “Shelter Island probably needs a professional manager” — in other words, an unelected administrator, a bureaucrat.

I respectfully disagree.

1. Since town managers are not elected, the move would diminish accountability to the voter/taxpayer at a time of financial crisis — a time when we desperately need more accountability, not less. As chairman of the East End Supervisors and Mayors Association, I see town managers functioning in most other East End towns and, happily and respectfully, report that Shelter Island is now at or near the top of the class in low taxes and effective financial management. An appointed town manager would erode accountability to the voter/taxpayer just like last year’s ill-advised campaign to reduce supervisor elections to once every four years rather than every two years would have.

2. It would be expensive for taxpayers. Whether the town manager turned out to be thrifty or a spender (usually the latter), the unavoidable hard costs would be significant. He or she would soon find a desperate need for an executive assistant — two large salaries, pensions, health and other benefits. Town Hall is bursting at the seams (I am one of only two or three town employees with my own office; I salute my Town Hall colleagues who cheerfully and effectively do their jobs piled on top of each other). So, also inevitably, we would “need” another building, which taxpayers would pay for at once or, like the new Highway Building, through the issuance of bonds burdening budgets for years to come.

I visited my brother over the weekend in the Nassau County town where we were raised and he still lives and saw falling or stagnant housing prices and ever-rising — and astronomical — property taxes. Shelter Island is one of very few Long Island towns that ain’t broke. Why “fix” the current successful formula?

Suffolk County Water? The Authority letter commented on my recent alert regarding an upcoming report on the deteriorating quality of Suffolk County groundwater. The executive stated that, after various actions and treatments, Suffolk County Water delivers quality water to its customers.

I cherish our home rule and we would lose much control over our own destiny if we hooked up to Suffolk County public water. Why are they so anxious to land a handful of difficult-to-access Shelter Island customers? Could it be a supply objective more than a demand one? Hooking up is an expensive, disruptive nightmare. Developers often like public water: watch out for attempts to down zone, condominiums, etc.

Let’s all work together to protect our sole source aquifer — a challenge, to be sure, but well worth it to preserve our home rule and the uniqueness of the Shelter Island we all love.

JIM DOUGHERTY, SUPERVISOR, TOWN OF SHELTER ISLAND

Chapel to reopen

To the Editor:

We know that your summer weekends are mostly booked but we hope that you’ll check your calendars and find time to join us this coming Saturday, August 13, anytime from 6 to 10 p.m. for the opening of the restored and refreshed Manhanset Chapel!

Our opening night celebration will mark the historic chapel’s return as a community arts and performance space for Shelter Islanders. Festivities will include a reception with light refreshments, a gallery preview, a communal canvas, performances, and an open mic.

Linda Betjeman will be playing piano and will accompany anyone with sheet music. If you don’t sing, you can share your written word — Leah Friedman will be doing just that. Spontaneous performances are encouraged! If you aren’t a singer or writer, then come and be a listener.

The evening is free for all! For more information, visit www.manhansetchapel.com.

Hope to see you there!

RANDY OSOFSKY and STEVE KESSLER, SHELTER ISLAND

Fresh Pond

To the Editor:

A recent article about Fresh Pond in the Reporter states that motorized boats are not allowed in the pond. Gasoline or diesel power boats are not allowed. Electric outboards are allowed but trailer boats, such as heavy bass boats, are discouraged. The 18-inch vertical drop to the gully that this town designates officially as a boat ramp is risky if not impossible for most fishermen to use. This has been done purposely so that this solitary access road to the pond can be used predominantly as a swimming beach.

The pond was also described as a “bathtub.” Indeed it is and the water has never been changed. “Fresh” Pond is also a “toilet” for those who spend hours here with no restroom facilities available. I have found articles in back issues of the Reporter about others complaining to the Town Board as far back as 1970 about this pollution issue. Our current Town Board has recently decided that placing a picnic table on the road is a good idea. While it did obstruct the fire lane and boaters, it has been moved. Now it blocks the only handicap parking space on the road.

Groups of four to eight people at a time often feast at this picnic table on the landing. (“If you build it, they will come.”) When the group is done eating, they digest and go for a swim. Guess what happens next? While sitting on my deck, I frequently hear people telling each other that it’s okay to “go” (defecate) in the pond. I’m sure that not everyone is so vocal about it.

How many people a week do this? How many a month? I don’t mean to be so gross but it is what it is. We are not allowed to discharge raw or even treated sewage from our boats into Peconic Bay. Why then is it acceptable to do this in this shallow cove on Fresh Pond? Yes, the pond that is also part of our aquifer and potable water supply. There has been no periodic water quality testing of Fresh Pond, at the landing or otherwise.

Remember, this is a pond, not a lake or bay. There is no tide, current, inflow or outflow. Road runoff and whatever floats is pushed to this corner of the pond by the prevailing north and west winds. Aside from all of this, the landing is also tick infested. People should not be encouraged to linger here.

Let’s restore this landing to its appropriate use as a boat ramp and access/egress point for all. Please help and tell the Town Board that you want a proper picnic area on one of the many Fresh Pond (publicly owned) open space properties that we are all currently denied access to. And tell them that you want it to conform to DEC and Suffolk County Department of Health Services requirements, as it should now.

VINCENT NOVAK, SHELTER ISLAND

Checking the facts

To the Editor:

Rep. Tim Bishop recently sent a report to constituents at taxpayer expense referencing:

www.factcheck.org/2011/05/test-market-for-spin/.

Trouble is, he used much of the same spin his Factcheck source had debunked. Oops!

For example, the congressman assures us he voted against the budget adopted by the House of Representatives earlier this year as it “includes over $1 trillion dollars in tax breaks for multi-millionaires and big oil companies. In fact, it raises our national debt limit by $8 trillion.” Factcheck said: “The truth is the tax breaks for big oil companies already exist.”

Tax breaks for multi-millionaires? Factcheck said the House budget plan “would lower the top individual tax rate to 25 percent, it’s true. And that would undoubtedly benefit wealthy people, who now pay rates up to 35 percent. But it would also benefit plenty of others.” These others include joint filers with adjusted gross incomes this year over $139,350 and singles making more than $83,600.

With regard to raising the national debt by $8 trillion, Factcheck wrote: “In truth, the GOP budget plan actually calls for $4.5 trillion less debt at the end of the decade than the Congressional Budget Office projects under President Obama’s budget.” Standard & Poors officials say that had this budget been adopted, they would not have downgraded our nation’s credit rating.

Rep. Bishop wrote: “Dismantling Medicare breaks our promise to seniors that the cost of health care will not bankrupt them and their families”. His Factcheck citation states: “Democrats are claiming [the House budget] is tantamount to doing away with Medicare — but that’s far from the truth … The truth is that the plan would continue Medicare just as it is for anyone who is now receiving it … and also for anyone who will begin receiving Medicare during the next decade. The program would continue in its present form — indefinitely — for all those beneficiaries.”

Factcheck.org is a project of the well respected Annenberg Public Policy Center of the University of Pennsylvania. In the next few months, as the government struggles with our debt crisis and tries to reconcile widely divergent views on how to improve the economy to create jobs and increase revenues, we can expect to see more politicians’ spin. Factcheck.org can help us find the truth.

ALLISON FRENCH, SHELTER ISLAND

Watch for wobblies

To the Editor:

It’s that time of year again when so many little children are out on their bikes, weaving around on Route 114.

Sometimes they are accompanied by an adult. More often they have an older sibling with them (“older” meaning in the range of 10 to 12) and they wobble all over the road, looking back and chatting away. I live on 114 and see them in their little groups, some far too young to be riding with other children and no adult to lead or protect them.

There are more and more cars and trucks racing off the ferry onto 114 every year and driving fast from ferry to ferry. There is only one month of vacation left so please keep your children safe by having an adult ride with them. Or let them wobble away happily on small back roads, where life is more leisurely and a great deal safer.

HILARY KING, SHELTER ISLAND