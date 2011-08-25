Legal Advertisements: Week of August 25, 2011

LEGAL NOTICE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, That on the 19th day of August, 2011, the Town Board of the Town of Shelter Island duly adopted resolutions concerning the following, to wit:

1. Set a public hearing to be held at 4:50 p. m., prevailing time, on the 9th day of September, 2011, in the Shelter Island Town Hall, Shelter Island, New York, pursuant to Section 129-7 of the Code of the Town of Shelter Island, for all interested persons to be heard in favor of or in opposition to the application of Pasquale V. Marcello & Janet M. Virkus, 4 Cove Way, for a wetlands permit to install a kidney shaped swimming pool approximately 18’ x 35’ and surrounding patio of plus or minus 800 square feet.

2. Authorized the issuance of a permit to John W. Klupka, 9 Wheeler Road, to install a 4’ x 15’ dock section with a 32” x 14’ attached seasonal aluminum ramp leading down to a 6’ x 20’ seasonal float secured in place by two 8” diameter single anchor piling in the Silver Beach Lagoon.

3. Authorized the issuance of a permit to Robert Heimann, 10 Grand Avenue, to install a mooring in Dering Harbor at a location designated as latitude 41.08608° N and 72.34453° W; said mooring location was formerly occupied by the Brigham D-701 mooring.

4. Authorized the issuance of a permit to Joel S. Hoffman, 10 Bay Avenue, for permission to install a mooring in Dering Harbor at a location designated as latitude 41.08578° N and longitude 72.35289° W; said mooring location was formerly occupied by the D-411 Murphy mooring.

5. Authorized the issuance of a permit to Christine MacDonagh, 1 Rebel Road, to install a mooring in West Neck Bay at a location designated as latitude 41.0353° N and 72.2152° W; said mooring location was formerly occupied by the W-2797 Weeden mooring.

6. Authorized the issuance of a permit to Derek G. Harris, 185 North Ram Island Drive, to install a mooring in Shanty Bay of Coecles Harbor at a location designated as latitude 41.072765 N and longitude 72.281467.

7. Authorized the issuance of a permit to Richard Tarlow, 29 Nostrand Parkway, to remove all existing decking from main dock, replace in-place any existing stringers and/or caps as needed using 6” x 6” CCA treated materials, re-deck entire dock with 5/4” x 6” purpleheart hardwood decking, removal all decking from lower platform, remove 115’ section of existing lower platform framing and re-frame section at higher elevation using 6” x 6” CCA framing materials, re-deck all lower platforms with 5/4” x 6” purpleheart decking, replace one set of existing steps to lower platform; after decking is removed, inspect all existing piling and if needed replace same, in-like, in-place in Shelter Island Sound.

8. Set a public hearing to be held at 4:55 p. m., prevailing time, on the 9th day of September, 2011, in the Shelter Island Town Hall, Shelter Island, New York, for all interested persons to be heard in favor of or in opposition to a proposed Local Law entitled “A LOCAL LAW ENTITLED REDUCTION OF TOWN COUNCILMEN TERM TO 2 YEARS, to wit:

A LOCAL LAW ENTITLED

REDUCTION OF TOWN

COUNCILMEN TERM TO 2 YEARS

Be it enacted by the Town Board of the Town of Shelter Island, as follows:

SECTION 1. STATUTORY AUTHORITY/SUPERSESSION:

This Code amendment is adopted pursuant to Municipal Home rule Law § 10(1)(ii)(a)(1), § 10(10(ii)(a)(2), §10(1)(ii)(d)(3) and any other applicable provision of law now or hereinafter enacted, to supersede and/or expand upon the applicable provisions of Town Law § 24 and any successor law with respect to reducing the term of office for town councilmen from four (4) years to two (2) years.

SECTION 2.. AMENDMENT OF TOWN CODE

Article IV of Chapter 16 of the Code of the Town of Shelter Island, entitled “Town Board” is hereby added to read as follows:

§16-16. Term of Office.

The term of office of town councilmen shall be two years.

§16-17. Supersession of Town Law.

This article shall supersede § 24 of the Town Law, insofar as it is inconsistent with such Section.

§16-18. Referendum to be held.

A proposition for the approval of this Article shall be submitted to the electors of the Town of Shetler Island at the biennial election to be held in November 2011, and this Article shall become operative only if approved by the affirmative vote of a majority of the qualified electors voting upon such proposition.

§16-19. When effective.

If this Article is approved by the affirmative vote of a majority of the qualified electors of the Town voting thereon at said biennial election, a town councilmember elected at a biennial Town election held after this Article takes effect shall hold office for a term of two years commencing on the first day of January next succeeding such election.

DOROTHY S. OGAR,

TOWN CLERK

TOWN OF SHELTER ISLAND

SHELTER ISLAND, NEW YORK

DATED: AUGUST 20, 2011

2675-1T 8/25