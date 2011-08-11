Legal Advertisements: Week of August 11, 2011

LEGAL NOTICE

NOTICE OF PUBLIC MEETING

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that the Board of Trustees of the Village of Dering Harbor will hold its August 2011 meeting on August 20, 2011, at 9:00 a.m. at the Dering Harbor Village Hall, Locust Point Road, Dering Harbor, New York.

Dated: August 11, 2011

Laura Hildreth

Village Clerk

Incorporated Village of Dering Harbor

Suffolk County, New York

2671-1T 8/11

LEGAL NOTICE

NOTICE TO BIDDERS:

The Board of Education of the Shelter Island Union Free School District, Shelter Island, New York, in accordance with Section 103 of Article 5-A of the General Municipal Law, hereby invites the submission of sealed bids for the following:

BID # 102-12

Milk and Dairy Products

Bid Opening: August 22, 2011

at 11:30 A.M.

Bids will be received until 11:30 A.M. prevailing time on August 22, 2011 at the Shelter Island School, Business Office, 33 North Ferry Road, P.O. Box 2015, Shelter Island, New York 11964, at which time and place they will be publicly opened.

Copies of the General Conditions, Specifications and Bid Forms may be obtained at the Shelter Island School, Business Office, 33 North Ferry Road, Shelter Island, New York 11964 Monday through Friday from 8:00 A.M. to 3:00 P.M. Specifications will be made available on the district’s website, to obtain specifications, go to www.shelterisland.k12.ny.us and click on the Business Office tab. To have specifications express shipped, at the bidder’s cost, please provide your shipper’s account number when contacting the Business Office.

Bids must be presented on the standard proposal form in the manner designated therein and as required by the Specifications. All bids must be enclosed in sealed envelopes which are clearly marked on the outside: Bid #102-12 – “Milk and Dairy Products”. Bids shall remain firm for a period of forty-five (45) days following the date of the bid opening.

The Board of Education reserves the right to waive any informality or to reject in whole or in part all bids, or to accept that bid or portion of bid which, in its judgment, is in the best interest of the District.

The Board of Education reserves the right to consider experience, service and reputation in the above-referenced field. In addition, the Board of Education reserves the right to consider the financial responsibility and specific qualifications of the prospective bidder in evaluation of the bids and award of the contracts.

SHELTER ISLAND U.F.S.D.

BOARD OF EDUCATION

Shelter Island, NY 11964

By: Deborah Vecchio

District Clerk

2672-1T 8/11

LEGAL NOTICE

NOTICE TO BIDDERS:

The Board of Education of the Shelter Island Union Free School District, Shelter Island, New York, in accordance with Section 103 of Article 5-A of the General Municipal Law, hereby invites the submission of sealed bids for the following:

BID # 100-12

Food Items

Bid Opening: August 22, 2011

at 11:00 A.M.

Bids will be received until 11:00 A.M. prevailing time on August 22, 2011 at the Shelter Island School, Business Office, 33 North Ferry Road, P.O. Box 2015, Shelter Island, New York 11964, at which time and place they will be publicly opened.

Copies of the General Conditions, Specifications and Bid Forms may be obtained at the Shelter Island School, Business Office, 33 North Ferry Road, Shelter Island, New York 11964 Monday through Friday from 8:00 A.M. to 3:00 P.M. Specifications will be made available on the district’s website, to obtain specifications, go to www.shelterisland.k12.ny.us and click on the Business Office tab. To have specifications express shipped, at the bidder’s cost, please provide your shipper’s account number when contacting the Business Office.

Bids must be presented on the standard proposal form in the manner designated therein and as required by the Specifications. All bids must be enclosed in sealed envelopes which are clearly marked on the outside: Bid #100-12 – “Food Items”. Bids shall remain firm for a period of forty-five (45) days following the date of the bid opening.

The Board of Education reserves the right to waive any informality or to reject in whole or in part all bids, or to accept that bid or portion of bid which, in its judgment, is in the best interest of the District.

The Board of Education reserves the right to consider experience, service and reputation in the above-referenced field. In addition, the Board of Education reserves the right to consider the financial responsibility and specific qualifications of the prospective bidder in evaluation of the bids and award of the contracts.

SHELTER ISLAND U.F.S.D.

BOARD OF EDUCATION

Shelter Island, NY 11964

By: Deborah Vecchio

District Clerk

2673-1T 8/11

LEGAL NOTICE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that the following hearings will be held by the Shelter Island Zoning Board of Appeals on the 24th day of August, 2011, at the Shelter Island Town Hall, 38 N. Ferry Road, Shelter Island, New York. Applications are scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m., or thereafter. Applications may be heard in the order they appear in this notice.

1) A hearing on the application of Alexander Lemond for a variance at 94 Gardiners Bay Drive, Shelter Island, NY, which is Zone “AA-Residential” on the Shelter Island Zoning Map, and specifically described on the Suffolk County Tax Map as 0700/01/02/51. Applicant seeks a 2’9” variance from Section 133-6(B)(5) to maintain a garage within the front yard setback.

2) A hearing on the revocation of a variance issued to property at 8 Graces Lane, Shelter Island, NY, owned by Vincent Testa, which is Zone “C-Residential” on the Shelter Island Zoning Map, and specifically described on the Suffolk County Tax Map as 0700/23/01/24.12. The variance for a pool house was given on condition that the right of way shall remain unobstructed at all times and shall be readily accessible to emergency vehicles at all times, and the right of way has been obstructed by a fence.

All persons wishing to be heard should appear at the aforementioned times and place.

By Order of the

Zoning Board of Appeals

Joann Piccozzi, Chairman

2674-1T 8/11