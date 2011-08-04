Legal Advertisement: Week of August 4, 2011

PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, That on the 29th day of July, 2011, the Town Board of the Town of Shelter Island duly adopted resolutions concerning the following, to wit:

1. Set a public hearing to be held at 4:45 p.m., prevailing time, on the 19th day of August, 2011, in the Shelter Island Town Hall, Shelter Island, New York, pursuant to Section 53-9 of the Code of the Town of Shelter Island, for all interested persons to be heard in favor of or in opposition to the application of Richard Tarlow, 29 Nostrand Parkway, to remove all existing decking from main dock, replace in-place any existing stringers and/or caps as needed using 6” x 6” CCA treated materials, re-deck entire dock with 5/4” x 6” purpleheart hardwood decking; remove all decking from lower platform, remove 115’ section of existing lower platform framing and re-frame section at higher elevation using 6” x 6” CCA framing materials, re-deck all lower platforms with 5/4” x 6” purpleheart decking; replace one set of existing steps to lower platform; after decking is removed, inspect all existing piling and if needed replace same, in-like, in-place, in Shelter Island Sound.

2. Set a public hearing to be held at 4:46 p.m., prevailing time, on the 19th day of August, 2011, in the Shelter Island Town Hall, Shelter Island, New York, pursuant to Section 53-9 of the Code of the Town of Shelter Island, for all interested persons to be heard in favor of or in opposition to the application of John W. Klupka, 9 Wheeler Road, to install a 4’ x 15’ dock section with a 32” x 14’ attached seasonal aluminum ramp leading down to a 6’ x 20’ seasonal float secured in place by two 8” diameter single anchor piling in the Silver Beach Lagoon.

3. Set a public hearing to be held at 4:47 p.m., prevailing time, on the 19th day of August, 2011, in the Shelter Island Town Hall, Shelter Island, New York, pursuant to Section 90-5 of the Code of the Town of Shelter Island, for all interested persons to be heard in favor of or in opposition to the application of Robert Heimann, 10 Grand Avenue, to install a mooring in Dering Harbor at a location designated as latitude 41.08608° N and 72.34453° W; said mooring location was formerly occupied by the Brigham D-701 mooring.

4. Set a public hearing to be held at 4:48 p.m., prevailing time, on the 19th day of August, 2011, in the Shelter Island Town Hall, Shelter Island, New York, pursuant to Section 90-5 of the Code of the Town of Shelter Island, for all interested persons to be heard in favor of or in opposition to the application of Joel S. Hoffman, 10 Bay Avenue, for permission to install a mooring in Dering Harbor at a location designated as latitude 41.08578° N and longitude 72.35289° W; said mooring location was formerly occupied by the D-411 Murphy mooring.

5. Set a public hearing to be held at 4:49 p.m., prevailing time, on the 19th day of August, 2011, in the Shelter Island Town Hall, Shelter Island, New York, pursuant to Section 90-5 of the Code of the Town of Shelter Island, for all interested persons to be heard in favor of or in opposition to the application of Christine MacDonagh, 1 Rebel Road, to install a mooring in West Neck Bay at a location designated as latitude 41.0353° N and 72.2152° W; said mooring location was formerly occupied by the W-2797 Weeden mooring.

6. Set a public hearing to be held at 4:50 p.m., prevailing time, on the 19th day of August, 2011, in the Shelter Island Town Hall, Shelter Island, New York, pursuant to Section 90-5 of the Code of the Town of Shelter Island, for all interested persons to be heard in favor of or in opposition to the application of Derek G. Harris, 185 North Ram Island Drive, to install a mooring in Shanty Bay of Coecles Harbor at a location designated as latitude 41.072765 N and longitude 72.281467.

7. Set a public hearing to be held at 4:55 p.m., prevailing time, on the 19th day of August, 2011, in the Shelter Island Town Hall, Shelter Island, New York, pursuant to Section 129-7 of the Code of the Town of Shelter Island for all interested persons to be heard in favor of or in opposition to the application of Shelter View II, LLC c/o Andrew Gitlin, 70 Peconic Avenue, for a wetlands permit to construct a two story family dwelling, retaining walls and drainage system within the regulated area.

8. Authorized the issuance of a permit to Shelter Island Associates, L. P., c/o Rainer Schoenbach, 37 Nostrand Parkway, to construct a 5’ x 15’ extension to offshore “L” section of existing dock, extend existing splashboard system below dock and relocate one 2-pile mooring dolphin.

9. Authorized the issuance of a permit to Bridgford & Esther Hunt, 1 Shore Road, to remove 345’ of existing bulkhead and construct new bulkhead in place, construct 10’ new north end return, backfill void area landward of bulkhead with approximately 75 cubic yards of clean trucked in fill, and revegetate area.

10. Authorized the issuance of a permit to Ralph Cava, 7 Fred’s Lane, to install a mooring in West Neck Creek at a location designated as latitude 41.05655° N and longitude 72.35567° W.

11. Authorized the issuance of a permit to Charles Dunne, 25 Winthrop Road, to install a mooring in Dering Harbor at a location designated as latitude 41.08601° N and longitude 72.34417° W; said mooring location was formerly occupied by the Brigham D-703 mooring.

12. Authorized the issuance of a permit to Walter Richards, 17 Osprey Road, to relocate mooring permit number W-3039 from the Harbor View Acres Cove of West Neck Bay to a location designated as latitude 41.063307, longitude 72.353599 in West Neck Creek at the Daniel Lord Road Town Landing.

13. Authorized the issuance of a permit to Peter Staples, 8 Summerfield Place, to install a mooring in front of applicant’s property in Shelter Island Sound, designated as latitude 41.087667, longitude 72.356858.

14. Authorized the issuance of a wetlands permit to Kathleen & Kenneth Tropin, 52 Gardiner’s Bay Drive, to construct a 239 square foot patio addition within the regulated area but outside the vegetative buffer, subject to certain conditions.

15. Adopted Local Law No. 4 – 2011, entitled “Extension of Temporary Moratorium on Development of Causeway Areas”. A copy of said moratorium is available in the Town Clerk’s office during regular office hours.

16. Adopted Local Law No. 5 – 2011, entitled A LOCAL LAW AMENDING CHAPTER 110, STORM SEWERS, OF THE CODE OF THE TOWN OF SHELTER ISLAND. A copy of said Local Law is available in the Town Clerk’s office during regular office hours.

17. Adopted Crab Creek Stewardship Management Plan for Crab Creek Preserve, 12.6 acres of open space between Brander Parkway and Crab Creek. A copy of said management plan is available in the Town Clerk’s office during regular business hours.

DOROTHY S. OGAR,

TOWN CLERK

TOWN OF SHELTER ISLAND

SHELTER ISLAND, NEW YORK

DATED: JULY 30, 2011

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