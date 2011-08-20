LEAF interns lend a helping hand

It’s not unusual for a student living on Shelter Island during the summer to be from New York City. But most of those students are from families that own a second home here, or who are visiting grandparents or relatives. For Manny Rivera, Aaron Curry and Jeffrey Santos, their month on Shelter Island was completely different.

These three students and their mentor, Manny Ramirez, were part of the Nature Conservancy’s Leaders in Environmental Action for the Future (LEAF) intern program. All three students attend environmentally-themed high schools in New York City. Manny hails from the Academy of Urban Planning in Brooklyn, while Aaron and Jeffrey attend the High School for Environmental Studies in Manhattan.

They arrived on July 11, and after they took the ferry and traveled down Mashomack’s three-mile dirt road, they knew they were in for something completely different from their urban upbringing.

Dan Ritzler, Mashomack’s land steward, worked closely with the boys during their month with the conservancy. “They were great kids to work with. They were outgoing, and definitely appreciated the experience.” Aaron, who is working on his Eagle Scout status, loved the chance to do lots of hiking. Manny reveled in the physical work, and driving the preserve’s small ATV for various projects was a favorite activity. Jeff was open to all the new experiences and appreciated the chance to stretch himself and learn new leadership and team-building skills.

Under Dan’s tutelage and mentor Manny’s guidance, the students had many experiences. Much of the stewardship work is hands-on: invasive species removal, maintaining trails and roads, and preparation for Mashomack’s annual benefit dinner dance. They also got to experience some of the educational and research work occurring in the preserve. Hauling in a shore seine to examine marine creatures, working with Dr. Nicole Maher’s SET project to learn about sea level rise, and assisting in TNC’s shellfish restoration rounded out their experience.

The LEAF program is growing — a total of 72 interns were hosted across 19 states in 2011. Headquartered at the conservancy’s New York City office, the LEAF program is supported by many grants, with the Toyota USA Foundation as the lead supporter. Mashomack has participated with the urban youth program since its inception in the mid-1990s.

“The LEAF program is mutually beneficial,” said Mike Laspia, Mashomack Preserve director. “We get much-needed extra hands to help us during the peak of the summer, and these young people are exposed to important conservation experiences. With TNC beginning to focus on the importance of conservation both in undeveloped and urban areas, this is a key component to our success in the future.”