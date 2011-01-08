Islander swims East River

Dona Bergin of Shelter Island and New York took part in the annual Brooklyn Bridge Swim from Brooklyn to Manhattan on Saturday, July 30 and somehow was ready with a dry copy of the Shelter Island Reporter for this shot.

The event has been held every year since 2006.

In summer, Ms. Bergin can usually be found on the water not in it: she is a sailing instructor on Shelter Island whose “long-term goal is to get women to take over the world one Doughdish at a time!” she said. She practices open water swimming off Crescent Beach. In winter, when she’s in the city, she swims at the YMCA pool in Chinatown.