Island Showkids put on ‘Annie Jr.’

Quinipet campers — from on and off the Island — are back for the third season of Shelter Island Showkids. This year’s campuers are performing the Quinipet version of “Annie.” The cast (above) takes a rehearsal break. The play is co-directed by former Broadway performers Linda van Kesteren and Juliet Kwan. Performances will be on Saturday, August 6 at 5 p.m. and Sunday, August 7 at 11 a.m. in Wesley Hall. Tickets are available 30 minutes before show time — $10 for adults and kids, except for those ages 3 and under, who get in free.