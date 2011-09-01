Island Calendar: Week of September 1, 2011

EVERY WEEK…

Alcoholics Anonymous, beginners’ meeting. Fridays, Shelter Island Presbyterian Church, 7:30 p.m. Open discussion at St. Mary’s, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m.; Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday, 7:30 p.m.

Al-Anon, Saturdays, 10 a.m. on the lower level of St. Mary’s.

Book Sale, at the Library, Thursdays and Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Labor Day.

Duplicate bridge group, Thursdays, 12:15 p.m., Our Lady of the Isle (through Labor Day). 749-0835.

Exercise classes, Monday, Wednesday, Friday at 8:30 a.m. Fiske Field, $5 per class. Bring water and a mat. Call Maggie, 749-3082.

Farmers Market, Historical Society’s Havens House grounds, Saturdays through October 8. 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Karate classes, Recreation Department, Mondays, 4 to 5 p.m. (5- to 8-year-olds), 5 to 6 p.m. (8 years to adult). $30 month. Legion Hall.

Kids Bowling, Legion Hall, Saturdays, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Knitting Club, Library upper level, Thursdays, 5:30 to 7 p.m.

Mah-Jongg Club, Wednesdays, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., library lower level.

Poker Table, Thursdays, 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center, 749-1059.

Scrabble Club, Thursdays, 4:30 p.m. Library lower level.

Senior Mah-Jongg, Monday & Friday, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Sr. Activity Center, SCAC, 749-1059.

Senior bowling, American Legion Hall (temporarily suspended)

Youth Center, open Thursday and Friday nights, 7 to 10 p.m., Legion Hall; Saturdays, 7 to 10 p.m. Open gym on Saturdays starts September 10.

Zumba, exercise/dance classes, Tuesdays & Thursdays, 5:15-6:15 p.m. Bring water, wear comfortable sneakers. $5. Legion Hall.

EVENTS

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 1

Kids Korner, Craft Day, Shelter Island Public Library, 2 to 4 p.m.

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 2

Kids Korner, Around the World Bingo, Part 2, Shelter Island Public Library, 2 p.m.

Cookie collection, for shipment to Islanders serving in the military, Youth Center between 5 and 7 p.m.

Friday Night Dialogues, Movie Critic Jeffrey Lyons, Shelter Island Library lower level, 7 p.m. Free, donations accepted.

Alumni Concerts Festival, Perlman Music Program, pianist Peter Dugan. Shore Road Campus, 7:30 p.m. Free.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 3

Art Show & Craft Fair, Chamber of Commerce, Shelter Island School grounds, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Rescheduled)

Blowout Book Sale, end-of-season sale, Shelter Island Library lower level, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Country Fair, Shelter Island Fire Department, 12 noon to 4 p.m. Center firehouse grounds. (Rescheduled)

Blue Highway, bluegrass concert, Sylvester Manor. Cancelled. (Check sylvestermanor.org, for rescheduling information.)

Snapper Derby, prizes for biggest bluefish and snapper and most released. Weigh-in at 5 p.m. at American Legion Hall. Free refreshments. (Rescheduled).

Hauling a Seine, Mashomack Preserve, 7 to 8:30 p.m. Free for Nature Conservancy members, $5 for non-members. Call 749-1001 for a reservation.

Alumni Concerts Festival, Perlman Music Program, cellist Deborah Pae, Shore Road Campus, 7:30 p.m. Free.

Shelter Island Friends of Music, Prima Trio concert, Presbyterian Church, 8 p.m. Free.

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 4

Sundays in the Barn, documentary film, “Shipping Out,” Shelter Island Historical Society, 4 p.m. Free.

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 6

Computer classes for adults, Shelter Island Public Library, 5:30 to 7 p.m. Free. 749-0042.

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 7

Cinema 114, “High Noon,” Senior Activity Center, 2:30 p.m.

MEETINGS

(At Town Hall unless otherwise noted.)

September 1: Waterways Management Advisory Council, 7 p.m., cancelled.

September 5: Town Hall closed

September 6: Town Board work session, 1 p.m.

September 8: Waterways Management Advisory Council, 7 p.m.

September 9: Town Board, 4:30 p.m.