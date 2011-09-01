Island Calendar: Week of September 1, 2011
EVERY WEEK…
Alcoholics Anonymous, beginners’ meeting. Fridays, Shelter Island Presbyterian Church, 7:30 p.m. Open discussion at St. Mary’s, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m.; Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday, 7:30 p.m.
Al-Anon, Saturdays, 10 a.m. on the lower level of St. Mary’s.
Book Sale, at the Library, Thursdays and Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Labor Day.
Duplicate bridge group, Thursdays, 12:15 p.m., Our Lady of the Isle (through Labor Day). 749-0835.
Exercise classes, Monday, Wednesday, Friday at 8:30 a.m. Fiske Field, $5 per class. Bring water and a mat. Call Maggie, 749-3082.
Farmers Market, Historical Society’s Havens House grounds, Saturdays through October 8. 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Karate classes, Recreation Department, Mondays, 4 to 5 p.m. (5- to 8-year-olds), 5 to 6 p.m. (8 years to adult). $30 month. Legion Hall.
Kids Bowling, Legion Hall, Saturdays, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Knitting Club, Library upper level, Thursdays, 5:30 to 7 p.m.
Mah-Jongg Club, Wednesdays, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., library lower level.
Poker Table, Thursdays, 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center, 749-1059.
Scrabble Club, Thursdays, 4:30 p.m. Library lower level.
Senior Mah-Jongg, Monday & Friday, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Sr. Activity Center, SCAC, 749-1059.
Senior bowling, American Legion Hall (temporarily suspended)
Youth Center, open Thursday and Friday nights, 7 to 10 p.m., Legion Hall; Saturdays, 7 to 10 p.m. Open gym on Saturdays starts September 10.
Zumba, exercise/dance classes, Tuesdays & Thursdays, 5:15-6:15 p.m. Bring water, wear comfortable sneakers. $5. Legion Hall.
EVENTS
THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 1
Kids Korner, Craft Day, Shelter Island Public Library, 2 to 4 p.m.
FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 2
Kids Korner, Around the World Bingo, Part 2, Shelter Island Public Library, 2 p.m.
Cookie collection, for shipment to Islanders serving in the military, Youth Center between 5 and 7 p.m.
Friday Night Dialogues, Movie Critic Jeffrey Lyons, Shelter Island Library lower level, 7 p.m. Free, donations accepted.
Alumni Concerts Festival, Perlman Music Program, pianist Peter Dugan. Shore Road Campus, 7:30 p.m. Free.
SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 3
Art Show & Craft Fair, Chamber of Commerce, Shelter Island School grounds, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Rescheduled)
Blowout Book Sale, end-of-season sale, Shelter Island Library lower level, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Country Fair, Shelter Island Fire Department, 12 noon to 4 p.m. Center firehouse grounds. (Rescheduled)
Blue Highway, bluegrass concert, Sylvester Manor. Cancelled. (Check sylvestermanor.org, for rescheduling information.)
Snapper Derby, prizes for biggest bluefish and snapper and most released. Weigh-in at 5 p.m. at American Legion Hall. Free refreshments. (Rescheduled).
Hauling a Seine, Mashomack Preserve, 7 to 8:30 p.m. Free for Nature Conservancy members, $5 for non-members. Call 749-1001 for a reservation.
Alumni Concerts Festival, Perlman Music Program, cellist Deborah Pae, Shore Road Campus, 7:30 p.m. Free.
Shelter Island Friends of Music, Prima Trio concert, Presbyterian Church, 8 p.m. Free.
SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 4
Sundays in the Barn, documentary film, “Shipping Out,” Shelter Island Historical Society, 4 p.m. Free.
TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 6
Computer classes for adults, Shelter Island Public Library, 5:30 to 7 p.m. Free. 749-0042.
WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 7
Cinema 114, “High Noon,” Senior Activity Center, 2:30 p.m.
MEETINGS
(At Town Hall unless otherwise noted.)
September 1: Waterways Management Advisory Council, 7 p.m., cancelled.
September 5: Town Hall closed
September 6: Town Board work session, 1 p.m.
September 8: Waterways Management Advisory Council, 7 p.m.
September 9: Town Board, 4:30 p.m.