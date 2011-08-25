Island Calendar: Week of August 25, 2011

EVERY WEEK…

Alcoholics Anonymous, beginners’ meeting. Fridays, Shelter Island Presbyterian Church, 7:30 p.m. Open discussion at St. Mary’s, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m.; Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday, 7:30 p.m.

Al-Anon, Saturdays, 10 a.m. on the lower level of St. Mary’s.

Book Sale, Library, Thursdays and Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Labor Day.

Duplicate bridge group, Thursdays, 12:15 p.m., Our Lady of the Isle (through Labor Day). 749-0835.

Exercise classes, Monday, Wednesday, Friday at 8:30 a.m. Fiske Field, $5 per class. Bring water and a mat. Call Maggie, 749-3082.

Farmers Market, Historical Society’s Havens House grounds, Saturdays through October 8. 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Karate classes, Recreation Department, Mondays, 4 to 5 p.m. (5- to 8-year-olds), 5 to 6 p.m. (8 years to adult). $30 month. Legion Hall.

Kids Bowling, Legion Hall, Saturdays, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Knitting Club, Library upper level, Thursdays, 5:30 to 7 p.m.

Mah-Jongg Club, Wednesdays, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., library lower level.

Poker Table, Thursdays, 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center, 749-1059.

Storytime, “Let’s Rhyme & Play,” Fridays, 10:30 a.m., babies and toddlers, through August 26. Shelter Island Library.

Scrabble Club, Thursdays, 4:30 p.m. Library lower level.

Senior Mah-Jongg, Monday & Friday, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Sr. Activity Center, SCAC, 749-1059.

Senior bowling, American Legion Hall (temporarily suspended)

Youth Center, open Thursday and Friday nights, 7 to 10 p.m., Legion Hall; Saturdays, 7 to 10 p.m.

Zumba, exercise/dance classes, Tuesdays & Thursdays, 5:15-6:15 p.m. Bring water, wear comfortable sneakers. $5. Legion Hall.

EVENTS

THURSDAY, AUGUST 25

Concert in the Park, Bennett Konesni & Friends, Volunteer Park, 7 p.m. (new time)

FRIDAY, AUGUST 26

‘The Salamander Room,’ Young Naturalists, Mashomack Preserve. Ages 4 and up. 10 to 11:30 a.m. or 12:30 to 2 p.m. Free for Nature Conservancy members, $5 for non-members. Call 749-1001.

Friday Night Film Series, “Master & Commander,” Havens House Barn, 9 p.m.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 27

Car Wash, to benefit the Shelter Island School girls volleyball program, American Legion parking lot. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Helping to Save the Bays, Mashomack Preserve, hands-on look at the reintroduction of shellfish into the Peconic Bay system. 9 to 10:30 a.m. Free for Nature Conservancy members, $5 for non-members. Call 749-1001.

Dance workshop, Molly Gawler of Pilobus. Two-day movement workshop, Sylvester Manor, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. continues on Sunday. $120 for adults, $100 for students. Contact sylvestermanor@gmail.com or call 749-0626.

Art Show and Craft Fair, Chamber of Commerce, Shelter Island School Grounds, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Country Fair, Shelter Island Fire Department, 12 noon to 4 p.m., Center firehouse grounds. Games for kids, famous pig roast, Fedi’s food raffle.

Snapper Derby, prizes for biggest bluefish and snapper and most released. Weigh-in at American Legion Hall, 5 p.m. Free refreshments.

Back to school film, “Rio: The Movie”, Shelter Island Library, 1:30 p.m. Call 749-0042.

SUNDAY, AUGUST 28

Sundays in the Barn, Maritime historian Tim Dring, Havens House, 4 p.m., $10 admission.

MONDAY, AUGUST 29

American Legion meeting, Mitchell Post 281, American Legion Hall, 7 p.m.

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 2

Cookie collection, for shipment to Islanders serving in the military, Youth Center between 5 and 7 p.m.

Friday Night Dialogues, Jeffrey Lyons, author of “Stories My Father Told me: Notes from ‘The Lyons Den.’ ” Shelter Island Library at 7 p.m. Call 749-0042.

MEETINGS

(At Town Hall unless otherwise noted.)

August 30: Town Board Work Session, 1 p.m.

August 30: Planning Board, 7p.m.

September 1: Waterways Management Advisory Council, 7 p.m., cancelled.