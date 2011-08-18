Island Calendar: Week of August 18, 2011

EVERY WEEK…

Alcoholics Anonymous, beginners’ meeting. Fridays, Shelter Island Presbyterian Church, 7:30 p.m. Open discussion at St. Mary’s, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m.; Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday, 7:30 p.m.

Al-Anon, Saturdays, 10 a.m. on the lower level of St. Mary’s.

Book Sale, Shelter Island Library, Thursdays and Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Labor Day.

Duplicate bridge group, Thursdays, 12:15 p.m., Our Lady of the Isle (through Labor Day). 749-0835.

Exercise classes, Monday, Wednesday, Friday at 8:30 a.m. Fiske Field, $5 per class. Bring water and a mat. Call Maggie, 749-3082.

Farmers Market, Historical Society’s Havens House grounds, Saturdays through October 8. 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Karate classes, Recreation Department, Mondays, 4 to 5 p.m. (5- to 8-year-olds), 5 to 6 p.m. (8 years to adult). $30 month. Legion Hall.

Kids Bowling, Legion Hall, Saturdays, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Knitting Club, Library upper level, Thursdays, 5:30 to 7 p.m.

Mah-Jongg Club, Wednesdays, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., library lower level.

Poker Table, Thursdays, 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center, 749-1059.

Storytime, “Toddler Time,” Tuesdays, 10:30 a.m., 2 and 3 year olds, through August 23; “Let’s Rhyme & Play, Fridays, 10:30 a.m., babies and toddlers, through August 26. Shelter Island Library.

Scrabble Club, Thursdays, 4:30 p.m. Library lower level.

Senior Mah-Jongg, Monday & Friday, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Sr. Activity Center, SCAC, 749-1059.

Senior bowling, American Legion Hall (temporarily suspended)

Youth Center, open Thursday and Friday nights, 7 to 10 p.m., Legion Hall; Saturdays, 7 to 10 p.m.

Zumba, exercise/dance classes, Tuesdays & Thursdays, 5:15-6:15 p.m. Bring water, wear comfortable sneakers. $5. Legion Hall.

EVENTS

THURSDAY, AUGUST 18

Chamber Music Workshop, open masterclasses, Perlman Music Program, Shore Road campus, 7 p.m.

FRIDAY, AUGUST 19

Young Naturalists, “Weather or Not/Cloud Walk,” Mashomack Preserve, 10 to 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 to 2 p.m. Free for Nature Conservancy members, $5 for non-members. 749-1001.

Jump Bunch, “Get Ready for Football,” two sessions — 10:30 to 11:15 a.m. for those 18 to 36 months; 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. for pre-K through first grade.

Performance Art, Watermill Center program at Sylvester Manor’s “Hidden Field,” 6 p.m. Follow parking signs on Manhanset Road.

Chamber Music Workshop, see August 18 listing.

Friday Night Film Series, “Step into Liquid,” Shelter Island Historical Society’s Havens House grounds, 9 p.m. Free.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 20

ARTSI Open Studios, visit 16 on-Island art studios, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Free admission. Visit artsi.info for locations.

Nature Walk, Mashomack Preserve, 10 to 11:30 a.m. 749-1001.

League of Women Voters, Board of Directors Meeting, Library lower level, 11 a.m. All are welcome.

Open Farm, Sylvester Manor, 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Free. Manhanset entrance.

Chamber Music Workshop concerts, Perlman Music School, Shore Road. Performances at 3:30 and 7:30 p.m.

Chicken BBQ, SIFD, St. Gabe’s Field, 4 to 8 p.m. $22 adult, $12 children. Also take-out.

Youth Center concert, American Legion grounds, 4 p.m. Email siyouth@optimum.net for up-to-date information.

SUNDAY, AUGUST 21

ARTSI Open Studios, see Saturday, August 20 listing.

Sundays in the Barn, book signing by author of “The Barque of Saviors,” Historical Society’s Havens House Barn, 4 p.m.

Chamber Music Workshop concerts, see Saturday, August 20 listing.

MONDAY, AUGUST 22

Banjo Making Workshop, Sylvester Manor, through Saturday, August 27. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 24

Cinema 114, “Top Hat,” Senior Activity Center, 2:30 p.m.

MEETINGS

(At Town Hall unless otherwise noted.)

August 19, Town Board meeting, 4:30 p.m.

August 20, Village of Dering Harbor trustees meeting, Village Hall, 9 a.m.

August 22, Community Housing Board, 7 p.m.

August 22: Shelter Island Fire District, Station One, 49 North Ferry Road, 7:30 p.m.

August 23, Town Board work session, 1 p.m.

August 24, Zoning Board of Appeals hearing, 7:30 p.m.