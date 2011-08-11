Island Calendar: Week of August 11, 2011

EVERY WEEK…

Alcoholics Anonymous, beginners’ meeting. Fridays, Shelter Island Presbyterian Church, 7:30 p.m. Open discussion at St. Mary’s, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m.; Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday, 7:30 p.m.

Al-Anon, Saturdays, 10 a.m. on the lower level of St. Mary’s.

Book Sale, Shelter Island Library, Thursdays and Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Labor Day.

Duplicate bridge group, Thursdays, 12:15 p.m., Our Lady of the Isle (through Labor Day). 749-0835.

Exercise classes, Monday, Wednesday, Friday at 8:30 a.m. Fiske Field, $5 per class. Bring water and a mat. Call Maggie, 749-3082.

Farmers Market, Historical Society’s Havens House grounds, Saturdays through October 8. 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Karate classes, Recreation Department, Mondays, 4 to 5 p.m. (5- to 8-year-olds), 5 to 6 p.m. (8 years to adult). $30 month. Legion Hall.

Kids Bowling, Legion Hall, Saturdays, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Knitting Club, Library upper level, Thursdays, 5:30 to 7 p.m.

Mah-Jongg Club, Wednesdays, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., library lower level.

Poker Table, Thursdays, 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center, 749-1059.

Storytime, “Toddler Time,” Tuesdays, 10:30 a.m., 2 and 3 year-olds, through August 23; “Let’s Rhyme & Play,” Fridays, 10:30 a.m., babies and toddlers, through August 26. Shelter Island Library.

Scrabble Club, Thursdays, 4:30 p.m. Library lower level.

Senior Mah-Jongg, Monday & Friday, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Sr. Activity Center, SCAC, 749-1059.

Senior bowling, American Legion Hall (temporarily suspended)

Youth Center, open Thursday and Friday nights, 7 to 10 p.m., Legion Hall; Saturdays, 7 to 10 p.m.

Zumba, exercise/dance classes, Tuesdays & Thursdays, 5:15-6:15 p.m. Bring water, wear comfortable sneakers. $5. Legion Hall.

EVENTS

FRIDAY, AUGUST 12

Friday Night Dialogues, “The Ground Truth” documentary with writer, director and producer Patricia Foulkrod, Shelter Island Library, 7 p.m. Free.

Friday Night Film Series, Buster Keaton’s “The Boat” and “The Navigator,” Historical Society grounds, 9 p.m. Free.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 13

Kettle Clambake, Taylor’s Island, 2 to 5 p.m. Tickets are limited, $100. Call 749-1603. Shuttle boats leave Congdon’s Dock at 2 p.m.

Re-Opening of Manhanset Chapel, reception, gallery preview, performances and open mic. 6 to 10 p.m. North Ferry Road.

Moon Walk, Mashomack Preserve, 8 to 9:30 p.m. Free for Nature Conservancy members, $5 for non-members. Call 749-1001.

SUNDAY, AUGUST 14

Sundays in the Barn, history of South Ferry with Bill Clark III, Historical Society, 2 p.m.

MONDAY, AUGUST 15

Chamber Music Workshop, open master classes, Perlman Music Program, Shore Road campus, 7 p.m.

TUESDAY, AUGUST 16

Chamber Music Workshop, see Monday, August 15 listing.

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 17

All about origami, with MaryAnn Scheblein-Dawson, Shelter Island Library. 2 p.m. for grades 2 to 5; 3:15 p.m. for grades 6 to 12. Free. Call 749-0042.

Chamber Music Workshop, see Monday, August 15 listing.

THURSDAY, AUGUST 18

Chamber Music Workshop, see Monday, August 15 listing.

FRIDAY, AUGUST 19

Young Naturalists, “Weather or Not/Cloud Walk,” Mashomack Preserve, 10 to 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 to 2 p.m. Free for Nature Conservancy members, $5 for non-members.

Performance Art, Watermill Center program at Sylvester Manor’s “Hidden Field,” 6 p.m. Follow parking signs on Manhanset Road.

Chamber Music Workshop, see Monday, August 15 listing.

MEETINGS

(At Town Hall unless otherwise noted.)

August 15, Community Land Preservation Committee, 8:30 a.m.

August 15, Conservation Advisory Committee, 7:30 p.m.

August 16, Town Board work session, 1 p.m.

August 17, Deer and Tick Committee, 10 a.m.

August 17, Zoning Board of Appeals work session, 7:30 p.m.

August 19, Town Board meeting, 4:30 p.m.

August 20, Village of Dering Harbor trustees meeting, Village Hall, 9 a.m.