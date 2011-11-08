Island Arts: Island artist exhibits at Greenport gallery

Islander Harald Olson’s abstract paintings will be on display through August 28 at the second annual “Un-Hamptons Outsider Art Exhibition: North Fork Edition” at the Greenport Harbor Brewing Company Gallery. The focus is on “visionary, art singular, folk and self-taught artists.” Mr. Olson is one of nine artists whose work was selected for its cutting edge “outsider art.”

Gallery hours are 12 noon to 6 p.m., Sunday through Friday, and 12 noon to 7 p.m. on Saturday. The gallery is located at 234 Carpenter Street and can be reached at 477-6681.