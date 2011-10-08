Island Arts: ARTSI Open Studios

Artists of Shelter Island (ARTSI) will hold its second annual Open Studios weekend on Saturday, August 20 and Sunday, August 21 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. There is no charge for admission, no tickets to obtain — just the open doors to the studios of 16 Shelter Island resident artists. They include painters, photographers, printmakers, sculptors and ceramicists. To download a map of the tour go to: http://artsi.info.

Artwork will be available for sale and many of the artists will also accept commissions. Participating artists this year include 1-Jackie Black, 2-Hap Bowditch, 3-Janet Culbertson, 4-Roz Dimon, 5-Marianna Fox, 6-Victor Friedman, 7-Jerry Glassberg, 8-Katherine Hammond, 9-Karen Kiaer, 10-Diana Malcolmson, 11-Bob Markell, 12-John Pagliaro, 13-Kia Pederson, 14-Peter Waldner, 15-Olive Reich and 16-Mike Zisser.

For more information, a map of studio locations and an introduction to the art that will be exhibited, visit artsi.info or pick up a free copy of the August issue of “Local Art Rag,” available at many stores on Shelter Island, which also includes a map with complete addresses.

For a preview of three artists’ work — Janet Culbertson, Mike Zisser and Roz Dimon — check out the new exhibit in the Shelter Island Library’s display case, which coincides with the ARTSI Open Studios weekend and will be up through August.