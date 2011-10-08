You’re viewing an archive piece

Around the Island

Island Arts: ARTSI Open Studios

By

AL HAMMOND PHOTO | Several members of ARTSI in an impromptu gathering on Wades Beach. First row, left to right, Kathy Hammond, Janet Culbertson, Karen Kiaer and Bob Markell; second row, Jackie Black, Mike Zisser and Roz Dimon; third row, Kia Pedersen, Victor Friedman and Jerry Glassberg.

Artists of Shelter Island (ARTSI) will hold its second annual Open Studios weekend on Saturday, August 20 and Sunday, August 21 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. There is no charge for admission, no tickets to obtain — just the open doors to the studios of 16 Shelter Island resident artists. They include painters, photographers, printmakers, sculptors and ceramicists. To download a map of the tour go to: http://artsi.info.

Artwork will be available for sale and many of the artists will also accept commissions. Participating artists this year include 1-Jackie Black, 2-Hap Bowditch, 3-Janet Culbertson, 4-Roz Dimon, 5-Marianna Fox, 6-Victor Friedman, 7-Jerry Glassberg, 8-Katherine Hammond, 9-Karen Kiaer, 10-Diana Malcolmson, 11-Bob Markell, 12-John Pagliaro, 13-Kia Pederson, 14-Peter Waldner, 15-Olive Reich and 16-Mike Zisser.

For more information, a map of studio locations and an introduction to the art that will be exhibited, visit artsi.info or pick up a free copy of the August issue of “Local Art Rag,” available at many stores on Shelter Island, which also includes a map with complete addresses.

For a preview of three artists’ work — Janet Culbertson, Mike Zisser and Roz Dimon — check out the new exhibit in the Shelter Island Library’s display case, which coincides with the ARTSI Open Studios weekend and will be up through August.