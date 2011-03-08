Inside Out: Mamas, don’t let your kids become editors

I began to learn there are different styles of editing when I first started as a reporter. At my newspaper, there was a good cop editor and a bad cop editor, who was actually the owner-publisher. It was much harder to please him than it was to please the nice lady he’d kept on as editor after he had bought the paper.

Going over my typewritten yellow pages (copy paper was cheap recycled yellow stuff) with a soft pencil, she’d make an “indent” mark at the beginning of each paragraph, even though I had indented each graf myself by hitting “tab” on the old Royal. But that’s what copy editors were supposed to do so the typesetters would have no doubts about what they were supposed to do.

She rarely asked any questions about my stories. She might wonder if I was sure of the spelling of a name. Often, she was moved by my copy to tell me stories from her 20 years in the business about the people I was writing about. Most of it was not flattering.

When she was finished, she’d carry my copy into the production room, where she put it in a wire basket for the typesetters. But on deadline days, that’s where the publisher hung out, overseeing the process of laying out that week’s array of ads and the copy and photos and headlines that would fill whatever spaces were left.

He pawed through that copy basket regularly to check what was going into his newspaper. Quite often, a piece of copy that had smoothly passed muster with my editor would turn him red and rigid and send him charging into the newsroom, demanding to know even before he got to my desk what I meant by a particular sentence or why I’d written the lead that way or why I’d left out something.

The editor was, in fact, a “copy editor” — someone who focuses on spelling, dates, names, basic sense and logic, key facts and newspaper style rules. The publisher, on the other hand, functioned as a “top” editor, who looked at the big picture instead of the nitty-gritty details. It is extremely hard to do both kinds of editing, which is why newspapers that can afford it (are there any left?) have both kinds of editors. Each job takes a different mindset and focus; switching back and forth, especially when there’s a pile of more copy to be read and other chores waiting to be done, doesn’t work very well. You miss big holes in the story when you switch to the copy-editor mode to check a name or a date. And when you focus on the big holes or loss of logic in a paragraph, you’ll never notice the incorrect date or the “Mr.” where there was supposed to be a “Ms.”

My boss was terrific at top editing and, at least for a time, I was not bothered by his abrupt and confrontational style. Irritation, impatience and annoyance seemed reasonable responses to oversights or inanities in a story. Editors in the movies were always grumps putting up with uncontrollable reporters. So this is the way it is, I figured. But to minimize his appearances at my desk, with my yellow pages in his iron grip, I learned how to be hard on myself when I reported and wrote a story. I learned to anticipate his questions and challenges — and soon enough, when I became an editor, how to be hard on my own reporters.

It’s not that reporters are always a problem. It’s that they are human and by necessity they are very close to the stories they write. Someone with a different perspective will see things in a story that the author may not. That’s what copy and top editors are both for: to notice the little mistakes and errors and then the big ones … lapses in flow, sentences that are not clear, ideas that aren’t explained, issues that are overlooked, a lead that doesn’t really tell the story or is unsupported by whatever comes below it.

I was pretty hard on my reporters, not because I was merely imitating my boss. I was a little like him in some ways, especially in my attitudes toward the craft of journalism. But coincidentally, there was change going on in the working world at that time, even in newsrooms. It was becoming quite politically incorrect or just plain dumb to talk tough to employees, especially in front of other employees.

In my view, newsrooms were meant to be the boiler in which each edition was created under high heat and pressure. The newsrooms I’ve visited in recent years have a cool, calm, controlled feel to them. It’s all Type B instead of Type A, which I know is a healthier and probably more productive way to be. But it feels as if the excitement and turmoil has been squeezed out. And I sense a softening of the copy in many publications, far and wide. I sense that the art of editing is less appreciated. And who wants a job that, essentially, boils down to cleaning up other people’s messes before they cause a problem.

I love the work, sort of, because I do it well. But Mama, don’t let your babies grow up to be editors … They’ll never stay home and they’re always alone even with someone they love. Mama, don’t let your babies grow up to be editors. Don’t let ‘em pick copy and drive reporters nuts. Make ‘em be doctors and lawyers and such.

This column first appeared in the Reporter in 2006.



