Inside Out: Hurricane hassles and two previous storms I remember

How would you like to be handed a barrel and a paddle at the edge of the Niagara River just a couple of miles above the falls?

Well, as I write this, that’s a little bit the way things feel right now as the intrepid Reporter crew works to get out another issue (one of the three biggest of the year) a few days after a very big hurricane. There are loose ends — and the roar of the falls — all around us.

We have no phone and no Internet right now. Maybe by the time this is edited and proofed we’ll be back on line.

Irene was not big in terms of wind and rain, not here anyway: The National Weather Service history chart shows peak winds of around 55 or 60 in parts of Long Island although Glenn Waddington at South Ferry said he’d heard one of the skippers speak of a 90-mph gust through that funnel. But Irene was big the way a 900-pound gorilla is big. It took many hours to approach and many hours to leave and it screwed up the grid all across the New York metro region, not just in a narrow swath of destruction.

The lesson I take from Hurricane Irene is not that it was not the Big One — a Category III blast like the Hurricane of ’38 was said to be long afterwards, after they invented the Saffer-Simpson hurricane wind scale way, way back in 1971. The lesson is we have become so reliant on electricity and the Internet that any little thing that disrupts them can send us into a graveyard spiral.

We did not need the Internet to get the paper out in 1991, when the last hurricane went by. That was Bob. It was a normal-size hurricane, the old-fashioned kind that came and went in a few hours. It missed us by 50 miles — enough to make its effect less than a big deal. I flew around the next day to look at things.

From over Block Island, where the storm’s eye had crossed, I saw boats in the harbor all aground on the northwest shore. One big sailboat dragged its mooring and came ashore in Sag Harbor, too, but things weren’t nearly as bad around here as they looked on Block.

Before that we had Gloria in 1985. It was a powerful storm, Category IV as it passed the Bahamas. It fell apart before hitting Long Island because the jet stream sheared off its top and stopped its convective boiling. But it was still a hurricane, officially, and we had winds not unlike Irene’s here for a few hours. What I remember the most about Gloria was nine days without power at my home in North Haven. That was before we got public water: no shower, no bathroom. They said LILCO (LIPA’s predecessor) hadn’t done a bit of tree-pruning for years because it had been so focused on building nuclear plants with which to make lots of money for its stockholders selling power to the entire Northeast.

My father and stepmother had power after a day or two in Bridgehampton so we went over there to shower or used the one at the Southampton Press’s brand new building. I never understood why my boss put a shower in the men’s bathroom but hooray for him. What a guy.

I remember those nine days as idyllic. At home we dined by candlelight and went to bed early after reading. It was nice, once we gave up and accepted it. We were soldiers then and young; and I know things aren’t idyllic for all the Islanders who have been living without water at home this week. It’s no fun.

Before Gloria came Belle, back in 1976 — the first hurricane to hit the Northeast since 1960. It was an early August storm that made its first landfall at Jones Beach as a Category I hurricane. What I remember most about Belle was it hardly rained around here but the gusty winds kicked salt into the air that killed all the leaves. After they fell off, the trees grew new leaves — little pastel buds at first, like April’s, a very weird sight in late summer. Except for that oddity, I remember no disruptions at all.

Now we have Irene on our list. About 600 miles across, its immensity may or may not have something to do with global warming: bigger storms may not necessarily mean they have higher winds; it could mean a bigger mass. Irene had more energy than a Belle or a Gloria if you consider its spectacular girth and add up all the places it affected. Up in Vermont, it caused the worst flooding they’d ever seen, worse than the great deluge of 1927 or the Hurricane of 1938. A tree carried down the Battenkill River knocked the covered bridge in West Arlington from its foundations. I have friends whose RV on the banks of the Battenkill disappeared down river. It was like that all over southern Vermont. A mess.

We have a lot of headaches here but, really, it wasn’t too bad and we came through pretty well. The biggest problems for most of us aren’t broken or flooded homes, boats aground or mud-caked cars or, God forbid, missing family, friends and neighbors. Our problems are all about modern conveniences, which have become so fundamental to our lives and jobs.

Richard Hendrickson, the 90-something farmer from Bridgehampton who has been a U.S. National Weather Observer since the 1930s, told me once that hurricanes and blizzards long ago didn’t matter that much, before people had to get here or there right away and communicate instantly. There were no power lines, no phones lines, no TV, no radio, no Internet. Every household was self-sufficient, maybe with a little help from immediate neighbors.

The hurricane of 1938 was the first big storm of modern times, after cars and power lines and phones had become a part of life in one generation. It is remembered as the Mother of Northeast Hurricanes.

Even before those first years of a life dependent on technology, a big storm was something, all right. A blown-off roof mattered then as much as now.

Yet our ability to recover all by ourselves, by banging some nails and digging out, is long gone. We march into the future with all our gizmos and gadgets, and yet we slide into the past, back to the days when far-away forces and mysterious powers controlled our days and our sense of selfhood.

Where are those LIPA guys? Where is Cablevision? I’m into 40 hours without power, phone or Internet.

And yes, now that this is edited, we’re back on line here at the Reporter. It’s as if someone in a helicopter just flew by and dropped me an outboard for my barrel.