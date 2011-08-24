Inside Out: Hugh & Perry — warriors from a different era

I can’t pretend I knew Hugh Carey but I related to him almost as if I did.

An old friend of mine married Perry Duryea, Governor Carey’s tall, silver-haired GOP challenger from Montauk in the 1978 gubernatorial election. My wife and I did get to know Perry pretty well. A longtime speaker of the State Assembly, he had some great war stories about local and state politics that I heard with dropped jaw over dinner a few times. I remember one particular dinner at his house on East Lake Drive in Montauk when my jaw dropped more as a result of all the wine I drank than those great stories.

He spoke fondly and respectfully of Hugh Carey — I do remember that very clearly.

I had known Speaker Duryea from a previous life, too, when I worked at East Hampton Airport in summer when I was a college kid. He owned Montauk Airport and was a partner with my boss in some ventures. It was amusing to wind up in middle age having dinners with him and my old boss’s beautiful wife, now Perry’s wife, those many years later. In between, I’d dealt with him in my job as an East End newsman. He was always accessible, knowledgeable and helpful — good things for any politician to be with the press.

Governor Carey was in office when I first became the editor of an East End newspaper, the Hampton Chronicle-News of Westhampton Beach, now called The Southampton Press western edition. He came to my little patch of turf in 1978 or so to preside over a memorial service at Suffolk County Airport in Westhampton for several Air National Guard fliers based there; they had been killed in a horrific upstate helicopter crash.

I had never seen a governor up close, although back about 1970 I had been right around the corner, in the spacious foyer, when Happy Murphy and her husband Nelson Rockefeller (governor of New York) stood in their 5th Avenue apartment’s master bedroom doorway at 3 a.m. telling the snotty pack of college kids her daughter had dragged into the house to keep it down. I was amazed to find they had been hiding in there for all the hours we had been running amok.

The Westhampton event was, of course, a more solemn occasion. It moved me. I wrote about it. I wish I could find that clip because my publisher’s wife — who usually kept pretty tight-lipped with me about anything to do with the content of her husband’s newspapers — told me it was great writing and that it had moved her.

All I did was describe the ceremony and the governor’s words and role in it.

Merely writing about a governor doesn’t seem like much of a thing to connect you to one but in this case it did somehow. I had to root for him during his re-election campaign that fall, even though by then I’d interviewed Perry Duryea several times over the years as a respectful if not slightly cowed young reporter.

It wasn’t just that I voted Democratic anyway, or that my great-grandfather was the last Democratic mayor of Brooklyn, Hugh Carey’s home turf. I had moved to North Haven and he lived across the channel on Shelter Island — much closer to home than Montauk. And he was the underdog in the race, lagging in the polls, and Perry (who was not then the personal friend he’d become in later years) was just so perfect a candidate. You couldn’t look at him without thinking “presidential.”

I love it when underdogs come from behind and win. That’s what Hugh Carey did.

I finally met Governor Carey at a fundraiser for the Mashomack Preserve about six years ago at the Shelter Island Nursery. The governor seemed smaller than I remembered, a little frail, and surprisingly shy for someone who’d wear the natty summer blazer and tie (or maybe it was an ascot) he had on. We hardly exchanged words, even though I wished I could sit down with him and get him talking.

I got my chance a couple of years later, when Ted Conklin of American Hotel fame invited me and my wife out on an inaugural cruise of the classic wooden cabin cruiser he’d just bought and brought up from Florida. Barbara couldn’t make it but Ted said “Hugh” would be coming and maybe I’d enjoy the ride.

Hugh? I didn’t know who he meant.

He was delightful. With any subject I brought up politics — everything from his race with Perry to the 4-poster debate on Shelter Island — he was off and running with an impish smile and a twinkle in his eye.

He was enjoying himself. So was I, just a kid again, listening to one of the greats, sitting right there on the rear deck of Ted’s boat, in person,as the governor told tales of all the famous people and big issues I’d read about or seen on the news going back to my first days in the business and even my first days of awareness of anything beyond my nose.

He spoke of Perry, who had only recently passed away, as a friend and colleague, without an ounce of gloat or scorn. Now the governor is gone and I’m so grateful that I had the chance to have known him a little, if just for an hour’s ride in the waters of his favorite place.