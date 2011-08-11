Osprey's Nest: Week of August 11, 2011

Happy birthday to…

Christine Gross, Virginia Rostek, Arthur Ogar Jr., Hazel Essex, Diana Lind, Samantha Sessa and Jessica Olinkiewicz on August 12; Matthew Kane, “Stormin” Norman Burt and Kathy King on August 13; Lauren Bishop, Meg Southwick, Evyne Tehan, Kate Houston-Floyd, Rich Webber and Linda Paige-Levine on August 14; Mackenzie Speece, Kerry Elaine Mitchell and Jerry Weiss on August 15; Teddy Raboy, Peggy Johnson and Cathy Driscoll on August 16; Ginny Gibbs, Ann Pollio and Carol Simensen on August 17; and Reid Sessa and Suzy Bowden on August 18.

Happy Anniversary to…

Marti and Dick Jernick on August 15; Jessica and Jim Goldsmith on August 17; and Lisa and Andrew Burnett on August 18.

Hats off to …

Kyle Walsh of Garden City and Shelter Island, who recently graduated with a bachelor’s degree in business management from the Zarb School of Business at Hofstra University. Kyle is the son of Diane and Thomas Walsh and the grandson of the late Richard F. Walsh Sr., who opened the Island Boatyard 25 years ago. The family celebrated Kyle’s graduation and birthday at the boatyard in early July. Kyle will be entering the family business — the Walsh Messenger Service.