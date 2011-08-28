Hurricane updates: Irene downgraded to tropical storm

Hurricane Irene made landfall near Coney Island about 9 a.m., according to the National Hurricane Center.

The storm was downgraded to a tropical storm with maximum sustained winds of 65 mph but higher gusts possible.

Tropical force winds are continuing across the East End this morning, knocking down trees and branches and disrupting power.

More than 2,000 of LIPA’s 3,000 customers on Shelter Island lost power Sunday morning before the storm Irene came ashore about 90 miles to the west of Shelter Island

To report an outage, call LIPA at 800-490-0075 or 631-755-6900 or go on line at:

http://www.lipower.org/stormcenter/