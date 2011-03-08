Heard from an Island newcomer

‘My name is Weeksie and I’m a future guide-dog-in-training. I was born on May 4 in Smithtown at the Guide Dog Foundation for the Blind. I was sponsored by the Patchogue Lions Club and was named for one of its members. I will be spending my first year here on beautiful Shelter Island with Tom and Maggie Stewart and my Dad, Biscuit (on the left). You might see me around town in my yellow jacket being socialized. It’s okay to say “hi” but no petting because I’m supposed to be preparing for my future job as a seeing eye dog.’