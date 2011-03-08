GBCC: Junior team beats The Bridge

Ryder Cup fever has hit Gardiner’s Bay Country Club again. It’s our annual tournament, which pitches one half of the club against the other.

More than 70 members attempted to qualify for their respective teams on Saturday. Sixteen members, 12 men and 4 women, made it onto each team.

There were a couple of stellar performances. Jay Sessa, who is playing to a PLUS-two handicap; he ADDS two strokes to his score, shot a 68 gross for 70 net. John Quigley made it look easy with a net 67 and Alan Kopelson was back in the swing of things with a net 66, the low net of the day. Chris McCarthy was the only other member to break into the sixties with a 69.

The junior interclub team had the pleasure of playing The Bridge on Monday, a wonderful golf course with sensational views of the East End. Our juniors are surprising me with their ability to take their golf games to foreign courses and perform well, even admirably. It is no small skill to have a golf game that can travel.

Anyway, we won again, this time by 13 strokes. That’s 3 wins in 5 attempts. Honors were spread evenly among the team members: Jake Card, Samantha Sessa and Sean Quinn all shot 41; Myles Clark played nicely for 49. But my hat goes off to Shea Dailey, who at 13 years old, can take it to The Bridge. He got up, got on down and shot a fantastic 43. A brilliant Bridge battle. Well played, Shea.

The ladies 18 holers played away at South Fork Country Club this week on a best ball of a team of four format. Ginny Brooks was in the best gross winning team and Sue Scanlon was on the best net team. Congratulations, ladies.

Betty Kapalla was invited to play in the Island’s End Ladies Member-Guest Tournament and shot a fantastic net 60 on her own ball. Her partner and host, Beverly Sage, joined in, too, and with delightful dovetailing they demolished the field with a combined net 51. Outstanding play, Betty.