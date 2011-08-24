GBCC: Holmes and Sessa take crowns in championship

We held our Club Championship finals at Gardiner’s Bay Country Club this weekend. The weather finally cooperated after last weekend’s deluge. The Men’s Championship was a replay between last year’s finalists. Russell Holmes, the defending champion, took all the glory again and defeated Scott Golden, whose red-hot putter carried him through to the final against some tough competition.

In the semi-final, Scott had 22 putts in 17 holes! But his putter cooled off in the final against Holmes, a member of the Yale golf team. Holmes’ quality sub-par first round led him to an unassailable lead that he would never relinquish and they shook hands on the 9th green overlooking Gardiner’s Bay, the same green the match ended on last year.

WOMEN’S CHAMPIONSHIP

In the Women’s Championship match, we crowned a new queen and our youngest ever champion. Samantha Sessa, who turned 15 last week, defeated defending champion Sarah Roe in an exciting match between two wonderful young women. As in the men’s final, some solid early play from Samantha was too much for Sarah. Samantha built an unassailable lead that, despite a late comeback from Sarah, proved too much to overcome. They shook hands on the 13th green.

It looks like we may see these two battle it out for several years to come.

Men’s Results

Club Champion: Russell Holmes

Runner-up: Scott Golden

‘A’ Flight Champion: Doug Sandberg

Runner-up: Bruce Dalton

‘B’ Flight Champion: Allen Kopelson

Runner-up: Chris McCarthy

‘C’ Flight Champion: John Quinn

Runner-up: Sid ‘The Ironman’ Beckwith

‘D’ Flight Champion: Henry Goldberg

Runner-up: Kirk Ressler

Women’s Results:

Club Champion: Samantha Sessa

Runner-up: Sarah Roe

‘A’ Flight Champion: Sarah Ward

Runner-up: Christina Nemeth

‘B’ Flight Champion: Adrienne Cohen

Runner-up: Sue Scanlon

‘C’ Flight Champion: Nancy Barr

Runner-up: Kathy Costello

JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIPS

The juniors also played their championship matches. In the Senior Boys division, a titanic struggle between Sean Quinn and Brendan Shea ensued. Originally scheduled for an 18-hole final, the boys asked to play a 36-hole final and it was a humdinger of a match.

Shea built an early lead over the first round but in the afternoon Quinn kept chipping away at it until eventually they stood on the 35th tee all even. Quinn, pinching himself because he couldn’t believe he was still alive, nervously semi-shanked his tee shot on the tough par three into the right-side trees. His ball lay on the hard pan. It was a tremendously difficult shot. Personally, I’d have taken a bogey four and run. Quinn, going for broke, crisply struck his wedge but the ball flew past the flag and then spun backward toward the flag.

He calmly rolled in the par putt for a world-class up and down and a 1-up lead. It was the first time he held the lead all day and he managed to hold off Shea down the last hole to win on the last green.

It was a fantastic finish to a marvelous match played between two friends and classy young men who acted like gentlemen throughout the 36 holes.

In the junior boys division, Matthew Feinstein defeated Daniel Shea. Unfortunately Sunday was a tough day for the Shea household but there will be plenty more years for revenge! Both Matthew and Daniel acted like gentlemen throughout the match.

The young ladies played a Strokeplay Championship on Monday morning. The winner was Bianca Rae Evangelista; Marnie Colby finished second and Katie Doyle third. It was a brilliant battle that began and ended with lots of laughter and smiles. Well played, girls!

The Ladies 18 Holers played a team format on Tuesday. Gross winners were Christina Nemeth, Jini Martens, Ann Richer and Julie O’Connor. Net honors were taken by Valerie Angel, Sally Winston, Nancy Barr and Barbara Gerstenlauer. Well played, ladies.