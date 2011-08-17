GBCC: Dalton takes A flight in qualifying rounds

The Gardiner’s Bay Country Club juniors finally had to eat someone else’s dust last Wednesday, August 10, as they lost to Shinnecock by 10 strokes at Quogue Field Club. Quogue is a tricky but lovely nine-hole track on the water. This little links lured our juniors into an abundance of penalty strokes. Still it’s good to lose every now and again to stiffen one’s resolve. Maidstone Club this week!

On Saturday, our club championship qualifying rounds took place in wonderful weather. In the men’s championship flight, with the reigning champ, Russell Holmes, taking the number-one seed and the morning off, Jay Sessa stepped in to steal the day’s honors with a sublime 68.

The men’s A flight number-one seed was Bruce Dalton, who won last year’s C flight. Bruce has played beautifully in 2011. Twice he’s shot 81 in big tournaments this season and his handicap has been reduced 5.6 strokes, from 18.6 to 13.0, all at the age of 77.

Mr. Dalton informed me the other day he has never broken 80. Unfortunately, a bunker rake halted this Saturday’s opportunity … long story, too little time. Suffice to say that Bruce probably went home and took a chain saw to his own garden rake in revenge. Bruce finished with 81 … again!

Nevertheless, from C flight champ last year to A flight number-one seed this year is quite an achievement. Paul Ben-Susan won the B flight, qualifying with a great 82. Well played, Paul. John Quinn grabbed the C flight number-one seed with a 92 and Matt Vetri took the D flight honors with 95.

The following day, Sunday, the first-round matches were scheduled, and for the second Sunday in a row, it got soggy. It rained stair rods. However, some spirits weren’t dampened and six singles matches took to the old sod despite the heavy showers. I, for one, admired them. It was brutal out there and unfortunately there was no lightning to bring them off the course! It was like a scene out of “Caddy Shack.” There were even frogs in the hole cups! More matches will be played during this week and it should be an exciting weekend with the finals and some great golf.

The ladies played their Memorial Tournament on Tuesday, a better ball from two tournament. Nancy Ivers and Dede Gray teamed up for an 89 gross to win and Nancy Barr and Joan Gruber shot 65 to win the net. Well played, ladies.

One last note: Jay Sessa ventured off-Island last Wednesday to Elmwood Country Club in White Plains to play a United States Senior Amateur qualifying round. He shot 72 to qualify but, not only that, he lead the pack and won the medalist honors. That’s a great achievement Jay. Good luck at Kinloch Golf Club in Virginia in September. Gardiner’s Bay will be cheering you on!