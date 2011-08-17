Gardening: Heading towards summer’s end…

After several weeks of garden art, it’s time to return to “bloom,” to touch on some of the fall bloomers and begin to think about the bulb order and what we might want for next spring.

Three main groups of plants hold center stage at summer’s end — asters, Montauk daisies and chrysanthemums, the major late-season sources of pollen for bees and their buddies.

Montauk daisies are not, as readers of garden catalogs will know, daisies. They used to be classified with the chrysanthemums, but in recent years have been given their own designation, Nipponanthemum nipponicum. (Yes, they originated in Japan! But they are very popular throughout eastern Long Island.)

Asters are versatile, hardy perennials that vary in color and heights. Their bloom time ranges from early September through October, with some exceptions. They are usually divided into two main groups — the New York asters (Symphyotrichum novi-belgii) and the New England asters (Symphyotrichum novae-angliae). The former tend to be shorter, usually about 12 inches, never achieving the 3 feet that some of the latter do. The range of color, however, is similar: pinks, purples and blues as well as white.

The plants, usually sold in pots, can be planted at any time of the season. If put in early, they should be cut back by a third or a quarter early in the season to provide a thicker, more luxurious pattern of growth. They, as almost all perennials, should be fed regularly. Although asters are hardy, they are also subject to powdery mildew. If this is noticed on the leaves — and it looks just like it sounds, as if someone sprinkled talcum powder ever so lightly — an anti-fungal spray should be applied and continued until frost.

My favorite within the New England group is Purple Dome, one of the more recent introductions, and one of the smaller varieties, under 24 inches. It is, as its name suggests, covered with purple flowers and blooms for a long period in the fall. I have several and the ideal planting combination is to pair them with golden rods (Solidago).

Montauk daisies, soon to come into bloom, are indeed native to our neck of the woods. Perennial and easy to grow, these are low-maintenance plants. They grow to almost 3 feet and produce large, white, daisy-looking flowers from late September through October. They do best in full sun but will tolerate part shade. Like the larger asters, cutting the plant back to about 12 inches in late spring will provide a denser, thicker pattern of bloom. The flowers are large, bright and showy. Their packaging describes them as “deer-resistant.” Islanders know, however, not to take such assertions as gospel.

One of the problems presented by this group of plants is the difficulty in integrating them into a perennial border — they’re large. This means that for most of the season, there’s simply this big clump of green, smack in the middle of other blooming stuff. I don’t know of any real solution to this. If you like them well enough, you simply have to put up with the situation and be grateful when they finally bloom. If you have enough space, however, the ideal solution is to give them a place of their own. Driving around the Island in the fall, it’s clear that this is the option many people have chosen. They’re on view, massed or as hedges everywhere and really cheer up the fall.

Next week, I’ll try to cover chrysanthemums and tell you why these plants are odd. And perhaps I’ll have space to begin thinking about spring bulbs. Remember, if you get your orders in early, there’s usually a discount!