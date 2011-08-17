From the Slow lane: And now you know the rest of the story

It drives me nuts when an article in the paper or a story on television reports an event, then leaves me hanging because there’s no follow-up. I’m the person who’s always asking, “Okay … but then what?” Maybe that’s why I loved listening to Paul (RIP) Harvey — sooner or later the guy got around to letting us know “the rest of the story.”

Because there may be other people out there who feel the same, I’m using this week’s column space for follow-ups: stuff I’m sure those of you with inquiring minds want to know. And what I’ve found intriguing is that while what I write in my column is usually about the little “nothings” that make up the moments of our daily lives and seldom has a moral, usually the follow-up does.

For instance, I once devoted a column to the process of buying a new screen door. People often ask if what I write is true. I realize I must have a reputation for being, at worst, a liar, and at best an exaggerator, but actually every column springs from a kernel of truth. I might embellish, but sometimes embellishment isn’t necessary. I wanted to buy a wooden door but my husband felt an aluminum storm door was the best and most economical route. I fought valiantly, whining and sulking and won the battle to have an old-fashioned wood and screen door installed because I liked the way they looked. Remember on the Walton family? They had a wooden screen door and I wanted one like theirs.

“It will warp,” my husband insisted.

“No, it won’t,” I insisted right back at him. “The Waltons’ didn’t.”

Follow up: after two months we bought a new aluminum door.

Moral: wood warps.

Then there was the time I wrote about LIPA, formerly known as LILCO. In retrospect, it may have been a mistake to have fun with LILCO at their expense but who knew they couldn’t take a joke. They claimed my bill for two months of electricity was around 80 cents. I knew that was a mistake so I called them to get it corrected. They said the amount was right and that it didn’t need to be corrected. But if it turned out that I did owe more than 80 cents, it would be reflected in my next bill.

My next bill was for less than a dollar and even though I called and told them they were wrong, they insisted — and not very nicely, I might add — that they were right. At first I wasn’t sure I’d write a column about it. What if someone at LILCO reads it and gets mad, I worried. My husband laughed and said, in so many words, “What, you think everyone reads your column? Get over yourself!” So I wrote about it.

Follow-up: Within a week of that column I received a letter from LILCO informing me that I did owe more money than had been billed; however, an inspection of our electric meter wiring indicated a problem (our problem, not theirs) and we had 30 days to correct it at our expense or we would be disconnected. Of course, to correct the problem required hiring an electrician, lots of paperwork, correspondence and phone conversations with various LILCO department heads. Moral: Don’t mess with the big guys.

My husband’s reaction was, “That’s swell, Einstein, why don’t you take on the White House next?”

Well, that was downright silly, why would I ever have anything to do with the White House, for heaven’s sake. But then, after the 60 Minutes program when Newt Gingrich’s mother whispered into Connie Chung’s ear ( ’cause she didn’t want to blab it to the world, don’t ya’ know) that her son thought the president’s wife was a bitch, I immediately wrote a column about women who are bitches (but I meant it in a good way). Want to know the rest of the story? Sure you do. A reader (probably LILCO) sent that column to the First Lady and she wrote me back saying, “… your wonderful words of encouragement mean a great deal to me.”

Moral: People in the White House don’t always pay attention.

In another column, I wrote that men can’t find stuff and that if you want to hide something from a man all you have to do is put it in the refrigerator, behind the milk. No man has ever found anything once it’s back there behind the milk. Ever.

Follow up: I received dozens of comments from legions of women who said “OMG! You wrote about my husband!” (All right, two did.) But I have to admit that there were also a few grumbles of “no fair” from the men, which made me stop and think about making such a general statement that men can’t find anything.

Moral: Men are very sensitive about the fact that they can’t find stuff.

And now you know the rest of some of the stories.