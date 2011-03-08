Friday Night Dialogues: ‘The Ground Truth …’

“The Ground Truth: After the Killing Ends,” a documentary written, directed and produced by former Shelter Islander Patricia Foulkrod, will be presented Friday, August 12 at 7 p.m. on the lower level of the Shelter Island Library. Jean Lawless will introduce the film, and a discussion with Ms. Foulkrod will follow the showing.

“The Ground Truth,” released in 2006, is a story of the war in Iraq, told from the perspective of American veterans, many of whom are experiencing post traumatic stress disorders.

The documentary was featured at both the Sundance and Nantucket Film Festivals and hailed by critics there as “powerful” and “quietly unflinching.”

The program is free; light refreshments will be served.