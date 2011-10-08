Carey burial on Shelter Island Thursday

Former New York Gov. Hugh Carey died at his summer home on Shelter Island Sunday. He was 92.

Mr. Carey, a Democrat, served as the state’s 51st governor from 1975 until 1982. He was a long-time resident of Shelter Island and Brooklyn.

The governor will lie in state on Thursday from 8 to 9:15 a.m. at The Cathedral of St. Patrick, Lady Chapel, 5th Ave at 51st Street in New York. A Mass of Christian burial will follow 10 a.m. at the main altar.

The casket will be escorted from New York to Shelter Island via the North Ferry with an approximate arrival time at Our Lady of the Isle Roman Catholic Church of 3:30 p.m. Island churches have been requested to ring their bells when the escort arrives at North Ferry.

Honor guards from the Fire Department and American Legion are expected to join the escort on the Island.

There will be a brief service at Our Lady of the Isle to be officiated by Father Peter DeSanctis and other participating Island clergy.

The casket will be closed.

After the service, the Shelter Island community is invited to attend the Rite of Commital that will take place at Our Lady of the Isle Cemetery and a gathering following the burial at Governor Carey’s home in Westmoreland.

Survivors include 11 children, 25 grandchildren and 6 great grand-children. He was predeceased by his wife Helen and three sons Peter, Hugh Jr., and Paul. Peter and Hugh died in a car accident on Shelter Island in 1969 that also claimed the life of Lynn Waldner.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Our Lady of the Isle or The Paul R. Carey Foundation, 20 Corporate Woods Blvd., Albany NY 12211.