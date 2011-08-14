Flash flood warning issued for area

The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning just before noon today, Sunday, for Suffolk County.

A line of thunderstorms was moving eastward across Long Island producing heavy rain at midday.The storms were moving east of Port Jefferson by noon. Additional rainfall of 1 to 2 inches could occur through 2:15 p.m. in eastern Suffolk.

Excessive runoff from heavy rain will flood small creek and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses, as well as in other drainage areas and in low lying areas, according to the NWS warning.