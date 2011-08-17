Editorial: Two men, one Island

Two men died last week who defined the best of Shelter Island. They were very different men. They came from different worlds. But they both loved this place and helped make it the unique place it is.

William “Scratchy” Johnston, one of an irrepressible tribe of hareleggers (summer friends and visitors: that means people born on Shelter Island, not in some hospital) who loved most to get on his bulldozer and move earth.

Architect Norman Jaffe said he worked as skillfully with his ’dozer blade as a diamond cutter. His wife said he would rather have been driving that machine “than eat, sleep or anything.” Gene Shepherd, his friend and fellow heavy equipment operator, said he probably built every new road on the Island since 1944.

“He was one of the most honest people I’ve ever met,” Mr. Shepherd was quoted as saying in last week’s obituary in the Reporter by Joanne Sherman. “He would always help you out. He was a true friend.”

Scratchy Johnston, like the late Frank Klenawicus and other old-timers who have passed away in recent years, represented an era when hard-working local men and women taught this town how to live: through their service, they built the Island and the tight-knit community that thrives on it.

Governor Hugh Carey was a weekend, summer resident and retiree here of the best kind. He loved most to be with his family at his own place in Westmoreland. And as high as he rose in New York and, for a time, national politics, he never interfered, never inflicted himself, never boasted, never brayed. This larger-than-life patriarch — called “Huge” by his tribe — just loved the place and the people in it, especially friends like Jake Piccozzi and Charlie Disch.

Governor Carey did write a letter to Governor Pataki five years ago asking him to stop the DEC’s bureaucratic resistance to the 4-poster program. He pushed behind the scenes to help the Nature Conservancy save the Mashomack Preserve. He hosted an annual golf tournament at Gardiner’s Bay Country Club to raise money for cancer research in his son’s memory.

But mostly he just loved to be here, as a rising politician, as governor, as a seasoned lawyer, as a retired patriarch, even as he bore the indescribable lifetime pain of the loss of two sons and their friend in a car accident on Nostrand Parkway in 1969.

Somehow, the lives of the Island’s Scratchy Johnston and the East Side’s Hugh Carey — as different as they were from beginning to end — help tell the story of one particular place, an island between the North and South forks that is very different from either one and probably any other community in the Northeast megalopolis.

As Supervisor Dougherty put it, “If Governor Carey were here, he would say that Bill Scratchy Johnston was every bit as important as the governor of New York State.”

And Scratchy might have said the governor was just as good a man, at heart, as Hap Bowditch or Frank Klenawicus, even though he wore a suit and worked in the city.