Editorial: Irene brings out the best

Hurricane Irene made history not for the strength of its winds — they were of minimal hurricane force as the eye approached Coney Island Sunday morning — but for its massive size. People in western New Jersey and up in Westchester and Connecticut this week are dealing with the same problems we on Shelter Island face: lots of downed trees, lots to clean up and widespread power, cable and phone outages.

As the week progressed, the worst of it for many people here has turned out to be life without household water.

The first gusts whipped through the trees on Saturday. The worst of them came Sunday morning after dawn, as the eye approached Brooklyn with sustained winds of about 70 mph. Gusts that may have reached 60 to 65 mph despite what the NWS says (its history map shows peaks of 55 mph) tore through the trees here for hours as the storm crossed Long Island and the Sound and lumbered into New England, where it caused serious flood damage upstate and in Vermont.

Amazingly, power had been restored to some parts of Shelter Island, including the Center’s business strip, by about 5:30 a.m. Monday. Later in the morning, power carried by an underwater cable from Southold Town was restored, relighting more of the Island. Even though most homes here still lacked power by midday Monday, the Island was doing better than Greenport or Sag Harbor, where “closed” signs and darkened windows still frustrated businesses and their customers.

On Tuesday, more lights came back on, including those in Silver Beach, which had been one of the largest parts of the Island to be without power.

LIPA, and the town officials over the years who demanded that the utility keep a dedicated crew here during major storms, deserve a big thank you. LIPA’s 10 crewmen were out by mid-afternoon Sunday, when gale-force winds still howled. All over the region, in fact, LIPA appeared to be doing its best with a massive job. But the Island fared better than other towns in the speed with which customers were brought back on line.

The same can’t be said about Cablevision service. The last news release on the company’s website Monday was dated August 25 and it had nothing to do with the approach of a hurricane. The company’s silence and apparent absence — has anyone here seen a Cablevision repair van? — are appalling. There’s something wrong with that company.

A lot of Islanders deserve thanks, too, for the great jobs they did during the storm, from the Town Police, the Red Cross and the Fire Department’s volunteers, to the ferry crews on both sides of the Island and the intrepid Warners of Fedi’s, who kept the coffee flowing.

And extra special thanks are in order for the town Highway Department’s crews. They were out there through it all, slogging away to keep the roads open — all the other storm workers relied on them for that — and helping anyone who needed a hand. They are simply the best.