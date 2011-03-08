Editorial: Does the town work?

There was not a lot of news last week so the little fight that Glenn Waddington picked with Supervisor Jim Dougherty at last week’s Town Board work session made page one.

Rarely do competing candidates on the Island tangle directly. They may fire a shot across the bow of an opponent at a candidate forum, in an ad, in a letter to the editor or a mailing to residents but the debate rarely gets more direct than that.

It happened because we have two sitting board members who want to be supervisor. It was spellbinding to watch them parry and lunge while a third candidate, Bob DeStefano, sat in the audience watching too.

Mr. Waddington’s questions seemed fair: he wanted to know who was involved in the process that Mr. Dougherty has put in motion to revise the Town Board’s proposed causeway construction regulations.

Mr. Dougherty’s substantive answers seemed reasonable, too, although some of his responses turned way too personal for a public forum.

There’s much to admire about all three candidates; we also have some questions and concerns about each that will be explored in the coming months. (To see introductory video interviews with each supervisor candidate recorded in the spring, go to sireporter.com, scroll down midway on the home page and click on “latest videos.” Town Board candidate videos are in the works.)

But there’s another matter that hung over the heads of the scrapping candidates last Tuesday: just how do complicated, demanding tasks get done in this town? It was disconcerting that no one on the board except Mr. Dougherty seemed to have a clue in this matter.

Besides the five board members — only one of whom, the supervisor, works full-time — this town has no paid planning department, only one (very hard-working) attorney, some fantastic clerks and administrative helpers and a lot of volunteers.

This supervisor, like others before him, appears to single-handedly work the big issues that don’t neatly fall within any one council person’s bailiwick, such as the Senior Center or mooring fields. Does it really make sense to run the policy engine of this town on one cylinder?

Issues that are very complex and controversial often come up here. The board’s recent strategic retreats on two big, time-consuming proposals — causeway regulations and clarifying the rules for non-conforming uses — raised doubts about how well the process works. So did Tuesday’s little bit of political theatre with its revelation that the board is not working together to develop a causeway policy, despite a looming deadline.

Shelter Island probably needs a professional manager who can juggle the big issues and coordinate resources free of political concerns. Limiting staff and keeping government small may save money in the short term but it may lead to inefficiencies that in the long run waste a lot of time and money.