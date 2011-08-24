Editorial: Befuddlement

Out of a constituency of more than 2,000 registered voters, 163 people recently signed a petition circulated by resident Richard Kelly calling on the Town Board to put a referendum on the ballot in November to cut the terms of council members from four to two years.

At work sessions of the Town Board at which his petition was discussed, Mr. Kelly never said why he wanted the referendum or even whether or not he actually favored the idea. Maybe his campaign is intended as a reminder of last year’s dust-up over extending the supervisor’s term from two to four years. After a lot of finger-pointing about political conspiracies and plots, the board held a referendum and the voters defeated it by a wide margin.

If this is political theatre, Mr. Kelly’s point is well taken. Here we go again — maybe without all the arguing and accusations this time but with the same sense of befuddlement.

Why befuddlement? Because there’s no good reason to reduce the terms of Town Board members by half and no good reason why the topic should be coming up for a vote. It seems more a distraction than a real concern.

One argument for shorter terms would be that if they were good enough for the Founding Fathers, they should be good enough for us. They limited terms in the House of Representatives to two years to keep members accountable to the people.

Isn’t it funny how a little sophistry can seem to give credit to a bad idea. For one thing, the Founders knew full well that politicians who were totally dependent on the will and whim of the people would not serve the best interests of the nation. That’s why they created a second chamber in Congress, the Senate, with six-year terms — and candidates originally selected by state legislatures, not the people, not to mention another branch of government with veto power.

The Town Board does not have a counterbalancing chamber or another branch to temper its excesses. It wields both legislative and executive powers rolled into one. Is it wise to treat the board as if it were just one house of a bicameral legislature, much less one of three arms of government?

As well as new blood, the Town Board needs continuity. What keeps its members close to the voters, meanwhile, is the scale of government here: those people on the board are your neighbors. They aren’t going to forget you when they hear from you every day on the street. Two-year terms aren’t needed to remind them.

The Town Board, recognizing the political significance of 163 people signing a petition, is letting the referendum happen even though it is not legally required to do so. There is no great harm in that. And this time, nobody’s claiming there’s a political plot afoot. But without any real push for it other than Mr. Kelly’s petition, what’s the point?