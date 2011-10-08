Editorial: An August riff

We’re approaching mid-August. Before we know it, these darker mornings and shorter evenings will be impossible to ignore. How does one grab summer and really feel it, the way we did when we were kids?

It must be done in the company of friends and family and it happens in a way we don’t quite notice until the moment has passed and it’s just a memory. All we know is time flies — floating on the sparkling water on a raft, lounging on the beach, working in a garden, hooking a lure onto a line, going for a stroll under overhanging oaks, cooking burgers on the patio.

There’s the rub. The moments that fly by the fastest are the ones most worth savoring. They’re so good because we’ve lost ourselves in them, almost unaware of time.

These moments come easier on Shelter Island. Its mostly quiet roads, its peaceful neighborhoods, its less-than-jammed beaches, its slower pace and its friendlier vibe minimize the distracting, time-slowing aggravations of summer amidst the “hotter” scenes on the South Fork. By all means, Islanders, if you must go off, stay far away from Montauk Highway. It’s packed with people who seem a bit out of sorts. Well, some seem oblivious and that’s better than hostile, perhaps, until they whack your car’s rear end because they were texting an order to Loaves and Fishes. The roar of their gunning engines, punctuated by the howls of ambulances and police cruises, is the background music of the South Fork’s main artery.

Only someone who lives and works above the sharp angles of Manahattan’s clogged streets would call that the country, a place to which one goes to make one’s escape. Many of those folks skip the whole highway scene by taking a helicopter or a seaplane to the Hamptons, sharing the sound of their grand arrivals and departures with us. They barely see a thing before they’re safely behind their hedges but some of us — especially in Shorewood and Silver Beach — hear them go by, a little something from the soundtrack of “Apocalypse Now.”

The North Fork is lovely but it can’t quite match the Island’s charms. It has more tourists than the Island, many coming by the busload. It’s so spread out east to west and, except for certain enclaves, it’s hard to get to know. Shelter Island doesn’t yield all its secrets to the weekender or summer renter but it is a single work of art that can be appreciated easily by the willing and the thoughtful.

If you’re here and don’t have to go anywhere else for a while, don’t worry about mid-August’s lengthening shadows. You’re in the sweet spot. If time flies, you’re making memories. That’s the best it can be.