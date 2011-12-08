Carey returns for service, burial

Gov. Hugh Carey’s casket returned to Shelter Island for burial on Thursday at the Our Lady of the Isle Catholic Cemetery.

After lying in state and a Mass at St. Patrick’s Cathedral in New York in the morning, the hearse carrying his casket followed by 43 vehicles made its way to the North Ferry in Greenport and the crossing in two boats. It arrived on the Island at about 4 p.m.

In a service at Our Lady of the Isle Church, Father Peter DeSanctis said, “Welcome home,” and three of his children spoke of the joy he took in being on Shelter Island. A grandson sang a ballad about Gov. Carey’s life and career, accompanying himself on guitar and harmonica. The church was filled with mourners for the service.

Bagpipers played when pallbearers carried the casket into the church to the salutes of an honor guard from the Shelter Island Fire Department and the American Legion Post 281.

Before burial, the casket was driven past Gardiner’s Bay Country Club and the Carey home in Westmoreland Farm.